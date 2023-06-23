FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”)

/EIN News/ -- TSX Symbols – FUD, CIBR, QCLN, FSL, ETP, FHG/FHG.F, FDL, FST, FINT & BLCK



NEO Symbols – FJFB and FJFG

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NEO Exchange for the month ending June 30, 2023.

The cash distributions are payable on July 10, 2023 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2023.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0600 First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF QCLN $0.0250 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.1350 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR $0.0200 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0625 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged) FDL $0.2500 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG $0.0500 FHG.F $0.0350 First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST $0.2000 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK $0.0500 First Trust International Capital Strength ETF FINT $0.2500 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG $0.0342 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0500



About First Trust

First Trust Portfolios Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Portfolios Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $191 billion as of May 31, 2023 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065 / 877-622-5552