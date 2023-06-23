Submit Release
SPLC Welcomes U.S. Supreme Court Decision Allowing Federal Immigration Enforcement Priorities to Remain in Place

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in United States v. Texas that the states lacked standing to challenge the Biden administration’s federal immigration enforcement priorities.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a welcome step in the process to reimagine our immigration enforcement priorities,” said Efrén C. Olivares, deputy legal director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Justice Project. “Immigrants of all nationalities, backgrounds and walks of life are contributing members of our communities, and with finite resources the federal agencies tasked with enforcing immigration laws should be allowed to set common-sense, reasonable and lawful priorities.

“The SPLC remains committed to protecting the rights of immigrants and their families to ensure they are treated with dignity, fairness and equality.”

