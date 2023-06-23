The Treasure Project Brings “Bangkok International Style” to New York With Activist, Entrepreneur, Model Elton Ilirjani
Model Elton Ilirjani (Photo credit: Future Treasure) Elton is wearing a sequin top by Wonder Anatomie
Model Elton Ilirjani (Photo credit: Future Treasure) Elton is wearing a gold tweed jacket and skirt together with lace bodysuit total look from Milin brand together with an embroidered Tiger brooch and heart earrings from live life detail
Model Elton Ilirjani (Photo credit: Future Treasure) Elton is wearing a Vinn Pattararin silk dress with Ek Thongprasert Necklace and 77th Jewelry Earring
Model Elton Ilirjani (Photo credit: Future Treasure) Elton is wearing Kanapot with Ostrich feather embroidery
The campaign involved a fashion photoshoot to promote Thai designer products with model Elton Ilirjani, New York celebrity LGBTQ+ activist, Fashion influencerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Treasure” by DITP and Future Treasure is an exciting, new multi-brand pop up store in SoHo, New York starting Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 through Monday, July 31st, 2023. This is a unique project aimed to break the boundaries of fashion, and welcome the unique international style of Thai designers, bringing with them their own stories, beliefs, and culture from the East- which the designers term “Bangkok International style”.
The creation of Bangkok founders, Phongmanas (“Tan”) Sawaddichai, Suppanat Samhuay, and Wiranda Boontham, Future Treasure strives to showcase clever design and eye-catching products that exemplify unique style and new cultures from, Japan, South Korea, and a particular spotlight on those from Thailand. The collections will be comprised of clothing, accessories, and home décor with the hopes that it showcases new style and culture not seen in the space before.
The creators invite you to discover yourself within the collections and combine it with your own unique style to make something truly magnificent, exemplifying the core of what the Future Treasure mindset represents.
A key facet of the campaign involved a fashion and accessories photoshoot in SoHo New York to promote the image of Thai designer products by a Thai photographer with a group of models headlined by Elton Ilirjani, New York celebrity LGBTQ+ activist, Fashion influencer and CEO of The Head Hunter Group.
This project was sponsored by the Thai Trade Center of New York, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Ministry of Commerce and Future Treasure and features the works of more than thirty designers selected to complement NYC style.
About The Treasure Project:
When: Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 to Monday, July 31st, 2023
Where: 21 Spring street, New York, NY 10012
Opening hours 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Daily
Grand opening: Thursday, July 20th, 2023 starting at 7:00 p.m.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 11 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and runways, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
