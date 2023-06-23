Global Single-Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market Size

Sartorius AG, 3M Purification, Danaher (Cytiva), Repligen Corporation, Merck Millipore, Sepragen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, INC., Dr. Mueller AG, Parker Hannifin Corp, Agilitech, and Foxx Life Sciences., among others, are some of the key players in the global single-use downstream bioprocessing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Single-Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Growth of the single-use downstream bioprocessing market is majorly attributed to procedural and technical benefits offered by single-use systems such as increased flexibility, reduced turnaround times, minimized cross-contamination risks, and lower capital investments. Furthermore, the growing focus on cost-effectiveness and flexibility in biopharmaceutical manufacturing will enhance the market demand of single use downstream bioprocessing. In line with this, single-use systems eliminate the need for complex cleaning, sterilization, and validation processes associated with traditional systems, resulting in significant cost savings. Moreover, single-use technologies enable manufacturers to quickly adapt to changing production needs, such as scaling up or down, without major capital investments.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Single-Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the operation outlook, the commercial/industrial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global single-use downstream bioprocessing market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the end-user outlook, the biopharmaceutical segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global single-use downstream bioprocessing market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the product outlook, the single-use chromatography segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global single-use downstream bioprocessing market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial/ Industrial

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

CMOs

Others





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Single-use Chromatography

Single-use Filtration

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

