Global Single-Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market Size

Sartorius AG, 3M Purification, Danaher (Cytiva), Repligen Corporation, Merck Millipore, Sepragen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, INC., Dr. Mueller AG, Parker Hannifin Corp, Agilitech, and Foxx Life Sciences., among others, are some of the key players in the global single-use downstream bioprocessing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Single-Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Growth of the single-use downstream bioprocessing market is majorly attributed to procedural and technical benefits offered by single-use systems such as increased flexibility, reduced turnaround times, minimized cross-contamination risks, and lower capital investments. Furthermore, the growing focus on cost-effectiveness and flexibility in biopharmaceutical manufacturing will enhance the market demand of single use downstream bioprocessing. In line with this, single-use systems eliminate the need for complex cleaning, sterilization, and validation processes associated with traditional systems, resulting in significant cost savings. Moreover, single-use technologies enable manufacturers to quickly adapt to changing production needs, such as scaling up or down, without major capital investments.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the operation outlook, the commercial/industrial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global single-use downstream bioprocessing market from 2023 to 2028.
  • As per the end-user outlook, the biopharmaceutical segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global single-use downstream bioprocessing market from 2023 to 2028.
  • As per the product outlook, the single-use chromatography segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global single-use downstream bioprocessing market from 2023 to 2028.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
  • North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • Sartorius AG, 3M Purification, Danaher (Cytiva), Repligen Corporation, Merck Millipore, Sepragen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, INC., Dr. Mueller AG, Parker Hannifin Corp, Agilitech, and Foxx Life Sciences., among others, are some of the key players in the global single-use downstream bioprocessing market.

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Preclinical / Clinical
  • Commercial/ Industrial

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
  • CMOs
  • Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Single-use Chromatography
  • Single-use Filtration
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


