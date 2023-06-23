Resignation of the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education

NETHERLANDS, June 23 - News item | 23-06-2023 | 10:45

On 23 June 2023 the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Dennis Wiersma, requested King Willem-Alexander to discharge him from his duties as minister. The King has honourably discharged Mr Wiersma, upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister, thanking him for the many important services rendered to the monarch and the Kingdom. This was announced by the King’s Office.

Until a new minister is appointed, the Minister of Education, Culture and Science, Robbert Dijkgraaf, will take on the responsibilities of the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.