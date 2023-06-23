Fruit Beer Market Price, Size, Share, Consumption, Sales, Top Brands, and Report 2023-2028

Fruit Beer Market

The Fruit Beer market is experiencing robust growth and surging demand, driven by consumers' increasing preference for unique and flavorful brews.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fruit Beer Market Outlook 2023-2028:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fruit Beer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global fruit beer market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global fruit beer market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4% during 2023-2028. Fruit beer refers to a beverage that is brewed with the addition of fruits, providing a refreshing and fruity taste profile. It is produced by fermenting a base beer, such as ale or wheat, followed by the incorporation of fruits, such as berries, citrus, tropical fruits, and stone fruits. This infusion adds complexity, aroma, and natural sweetness to the beer, creating a delightful and distinctive flavor experience. Fruit beer is widely consumed during gatherings, parties, outdoor events, and special occasions. It offers a light and refreshing taste that can be paired with different cuisines.

Fruit Beer Market Trends:

The growing demand for fruit-infused alcoholic beverages is one of the factors providing an impetus to market growth. Fruit beers provide unique and aromatic flavors, such as orange, lemon, berry, apple, pear, mango, peach, apricot, guava, pineapple, and melon, that offer a refreshing taste and enhance user experience. Along with this, the widespread beverage consumption with food, as it provides creative pairing options and improves the dining experience, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on health and wellness is facilitating the demand for fruit beverages as they are natural and contain beneficial ingredients, such as vitamins, antioxidants, and dietary fibers.

Moreover, aggressive marketing and promotional activities by manufacturers through social media, celebrity endorsements, and television (TV) commercials are supporting the market growth. Other factors, including rising disposable income, growing demand for new and innovative flavors, and easy product availability across online retail stores, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Saints Brewing Company

• Bell's Brewery Inc. (Lion)

• Brewery Ommegang

• Founders Brewing Co. (Mahou San Miguel)

• Golden Road Brewing (Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC)

• Lindemans Brewery

• Lost Coast Brewery

• New Belgium Brewing Company

• New Glarus Brewing Company

• Pyramid Breweries Inc. (FIFCO USA)

• Shipyard Brewing Company

• Unibroue

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Fruit-Flavour:

• Raspberry

• Peaches

• Strawberry

• Blueberry

• Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• On-Trade

o Pubs

o Bars

o Restaurants

o Others (Cafes, Institutions)

• Off-Trade

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

