Hard Seltzer Market to Reach US$ 13.5 Billion During 2023-2028 | Growth Rate CAGR of 13.46

Hard Seltzer Market 2023-2028

The market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by soaring consumer demand for low-calorie, refreshing alcoholic beverages with a wide range of flavors.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hard Seltzer Industry Outlook 2023-2028:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global hard seltzer market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global hard seltzer market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.46% during 2023-2028.

Hard seltzer is a highball drink that is prepared from a mixture of carbonated water, alcohol, and fruit flavoring. It is a clear, bubbly, lightly flavored beverage that is considered a healthy alternative to a regular alcoholic drink, which is sold in portable and recyclable cans. It is a gluten-free drink with a low calorie, carbohydrate, sugar, and alcohol content that is available in various flavors, such as lemon, watermelon, lime, strawberry, passionfruit, pomegranate, and tangerine. It is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers and people suffering from allergies and celiac, inflammatory, and auto-immune diseases since it contains less proportion of alcohol.

Market Trends:

The growing demand for non-alcoholic drinks among the masses is driving the global market. This can be attributed to the rising health consciousness and increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages among individuals. Moreover, numerous major companies are developing new flavors using various ingredients, which is gaining widespread prominence across the globe. Along with this, continuous innovations in the packaging of hard seltzers and the introduction of new fermenting processes are creating a positive market outlook. The market is further driven by other factors, including inflating disposable income levels of the masses, continuous improvements in e-commerce channels, and the advent of home delivery models.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hard seltzer companies being

Some of these key players include:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD)

• Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

• Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

• Ficks & Co

• Future Proof Brands LLC

• Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

• Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

• Oskar Blues Brewery

• White Claw Hard Seltzer

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by ABV Content:

• 1% to 4.9%

• 5% to 6.9%

• 7% and Above

Breakup by Packaging Material:

• Cans

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Sparkling Water

• Carbonated Water

• Alcohol

• Fruit Flavours

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

