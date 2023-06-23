Global Pediatric Gastroenterology Market Size & Trends

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Nestlé Health Science, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH (a Novartis subsidiary), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Tillotts Pharma AG, UCB S.A., AbbVie Inc., Allergan plc, AstraZeneca PLC, Mylan N.V., and Merck & Co., Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the global pediatric gastroenterology market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pediatric Gastroenterology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The market for pediatric gastroenterology is expected to grow due to factors such as the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in children, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and a growing emphasis on early intervention and preventive care. Additionally, the market is being fueled by factors such as increasing healthcare infrastructure and investments, growing demand for specialized care, and heightened awareness and education regarding pediatric gastrointestinal health.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pediatric Gastroenterology Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the condition outlook, the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pediatric gastroenterology market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the service type outlook, the diagnostic services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pediatric gastroenterology market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Celiac Disease

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Diagnostic Services

Therapeutic Interventions

Other Service Types





Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pediatric Hospitals

Pediatric Clinics

Other Service Providers





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

