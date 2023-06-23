RoK President Yoon wants Việt Nam-RoK a model for international relations

VIETNAM, June 23 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday hosted a reception for the visiting President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol in Hà Nội.

Party chief Trọng welcomed the visit of the RoK leader and the high-level delegation to Việt Nam following the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" at the end of 2022, expressing pleasure at the positive development of the Việt Nam-RoK relationship over the past 30 years and believing that the visit will create a new milestone, promoting the two countries' relationship to a higher level, with more depth and quality in the time to come.

Trọng recalled the good memories of his previous visit to RoK and expressed gratitude for the valuable assistance and support that RoK has provided for Việt Nam in recent years.

He stressed that the time-tested strength of the bilateral relations and the promising prospects for further development would benefit the people of both countries.

He welcomed the positive results achieved by both sides at the talks between Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng and President Yoon, asking that both sides continue to enhance mutual understanding and political trust through regular exchanges and high-level contacts.

Trọng also briefed his guest about the situation in Việt Nam, underlining that Việt Nam had made strong developments in recent years and had never before had the resources, potential, international position, and prestige as it does today.

"Despite facing many difficulties and challenges in the complex global situation, Việt Nam is determined to build an independent, self-reliant, peaceful, and friendly country with other nations. Việt Nam will continue to promote the đổi mới (renewal) process, and be a reliable friend and partner of all countries in the world, especially with countries in the region like the RoK," he said.

President Yoon expressed gratitude to General Secretary Trọng for the meeting, especially after the online talks between the two sides in June 2022.

He congratulated Việt Nam on the great achievements made under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, headed by General Secretary Trọng, and thanked the host for his attention to developing the two countries' relationship over the years.

President Yoon affirmed that Việt Nam was an important partner of the RoK in Asia and the two countries had cherished relations with each other for the past three decades.

The RoK leader believed that this visit would be a new beginning for the next 30 years of the Việt Nam-RoK partnership and hoped that both sides would work together to enrich the ties.

He wanted both sides to pay attention to training the younger generation of the two countries, with RoK continuing to prioritise training for Vietnamese students and creating conditions for Vietnamese students to study at high-tech schools in RoK, which constitutes a solid bridge for the friendship between the two countries.

He suggests that Việt Nam and RoK enhance people-to-people exchanges, boost cooperation in education, training, science, and technology, making the Việt Nam-RoK relationship a model in international relations, with both countries striving for peace, cooperation, and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two countries' leaders also exchanged views on the international and regional situation of mutual concern. — VNS