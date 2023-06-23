ProntoForms shareholders approve name change to TrueContext

Shareholders also approve appointment of directors, auditors, and options plan during annual meeting

OTTAWA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM) (the "Company") has announced the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders held June 21, 2023.



The Company’s proposal to change its name to “TrueContext Corporation” was approved by shareholders. The Company intends to move forward with the name change and has reserved the symbol “TCXT” with the TSX Venture Exchange for use after the name change comes into effect.

As ProntoForms had advanced far beyond digital form technology, the organization needed a more cogent way to communicate its promise, purpose, and value. The TrueContext brand represents the platform’s sophistication and position in the market, cemented over the years by consistently delivering a trustworthy and reliable experience to customers and their technicians. The new identity is a statement of what the company has grown to be and of a forward-looking mission to maintain its place as an industry leader through constant product innovation.

“Our new go-to-market strategy requires a name that embodies our value and gives us the runway to expand in a complex enterprise market,” Phil Deck, Co-CEO, commented. “Our primary customers are global asset-intensive organizations, and it is our role to equip them with relevant, real-time field intelligence. For some time now, our platform has outgrown digitizing manual workflows through paperless forms. Instead, we have been helping industry leaders harness data to make meaningful change in efficiency, safety, compliance, and business outcomes. TrueContext captures that essence succinctly.” he added.

“This is quite an exciting time for us as we return to our company’s earliest roots. Adopting TrueContext, our founding name, reflects the transformative influence that data has had on industry. The brand signifies the possibility and potential for so much more, for us and everyone we work with,” CEO and Founder Alvaro Pombo explained.

Following this announcement, separate communications will go out to clients, partners, employees, and investors to provide guidance on what they can expect as the rebrand unfolds as well as specific timing for the name and symbol change.

The votes cast for director nominees were as follows, with the result that Terence Matthews, Alvaro Pombo, Philip Deck, D. Neil McDonnell and Catherine Sigmar were elected as the five directors of the Company:

Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld Number % of Votes at Meeting Number % of Votes at Meeting Terence Matthews 64,322,893 54.57 53,548,360 45.43 Alvaro Pombo 116,866,486 99.15 1,004,767 0.85 Philip Deck 64,107,178 54.39 53,763,375 45.61 D. Neil McDonnell 117,537,590 99.72 333,663 0.28 Catherine Sigmar 117,853,081 99.98 18,172 0.02 Ronan McGrath 52,844,436 44.83 65,026,817 55.17 Marilissa Gosselin 52,844,436 44.83 65,026,817 55.17

The other matters that came before the meeting, namely the appointment of auditors and an amendment to the Company’s option plan, were also approved.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field intelligence. The platform’s field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver exceptional service experiences. Over 100,000 subscribers use ProntoForms across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health & safety with quantifiable business impacts.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation



For additional information, please contact:

Philip Deck

co-Chief Executive Officer

ProntoForms Corporation

416.702.3974

pdeck@prontoforms.com Dave Croucher

Chief Financial Officer

ProntoForms Corporation

613-286-9212

dcroucher@prontoforms.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

