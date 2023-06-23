Flooring Market Trend Analysis and Future Growth Prospects to 2030

Reports And Data

The global flooring market size is expected to reach USD 576.47 Billion in 2030, and register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the forecast period, the global Flooring Market is projected to reach USD 576.47 Billion by 2030, with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The increasing expenditure on infrastructure development by both public and private organizations, coupled with advancements in construction techniques, has generated a growing demand for various types of flooring to cater to the specific requirements of customers and organizations. Additionally, the resurgence of construction projects worldwide, particularly those that were temporarily halted during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, is anticipated to contribute to the market's revenue growth. The subsequent waves of the pandemic experienced fewer disruptions in the supply of raw materials and labor, enabling uninterrupted work and accelerating ongoing construction projects while creating opportunities for new ones. The expansion in scale and scope of these projects is expected to drive the demand for flooring materials and further boost market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Flooring Market Segments:

The Flooring Market Report encompasses various parameters and provides comprehensive insights into the industry. In 2021, the market size was valued at USD 361.00 Billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. The revenue forecast for 2030 is estimated to reach USD 576.47 Billion. The base year for estimation is 2021, and historical data from 2019 to 2020 has been considered. The forecast period spans from 2022 to 2030, with revenue measured in USD Billion. The report covers a wide range of topics, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends. It also includes segmentation based on Type Outlook, Application Outlook, Material Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

Flooring Market Competitive landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global flooring market exhibits a moderate level of fragmentation, with numerous key players operating at both the global and regional levels. These key players are actively involved in forming strategic alliances to enhance their portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market. Prominent companies in the market include Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gerflor Group, Toli Corporation, Congoleum Corporation, The Dixie Group, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Tarkett S.A, and LG Hausys, Ltd. These companies play a significant role in shaping the market dynamics and driving innovation in the flooring industry.

