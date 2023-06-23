Activated Carbon Market Insights, Dynamics, Growth and Key Players Analysis 2032

Reports And Data

Rising demand for activated carbon in several applications, including the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and water treatment industries

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global activated carbon market Size is USD 5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. The primary driver of market growth is the increasing demand for activated carbon in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and water treatment. This growth can be attributed to the escalating need for clean air and water, as well as stricter government regulations on emissions and water discharge.

Activated carbon, a highly porous substance, is extensively used for the purification of water and air. It is derived from organic sources like coconut shells, wood, and coal, and undergoes treatment to enhance its surface area and pore size. The larger surface area and smaller pore size of activated carbon enable it to effectively adsorb contaminants from both air and water, making it a valuable tool in the field of purification.

Activated Carbon Market Segments:

The activated carbon market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue its upward trajectory during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the market size of activated carbon was valued at USD 5 Billion, and it is projected to reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

The demand for activated carbon is driven by various factors, including its extensive use in applications such as water treatment, air purification, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical, industrial processes, and others. Activated carbon is widely utilized for its ability to effectively purify water and air, removing contaminants and improving overall quality.

The market is segmented based on type outlook, including powdered, granular, extruded, and impregnated activated carbon. Each type offers unique characteristics and is suitable for specific applications. Additionally, the market is segmented based on application outlook, where water treatment, air purification, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical, industrial processes, and other sectors play a significant role in driving the demand for activated carbon.

Geographically, the market has a global scope, with regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa contributing to the market growth. Each region has its own set of market dynamics and opportunities for the activated carbon industry.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of the activated carbon market, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and industry trends. With a focus on type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook, the report offers valuable insights for businesses operating in or considering entering the activated carbon market.

Activated Carbon Market Strategic Developments:

On 24 August 2021, Calgon Carbon Corporation announced the launch of its new, proprietary ActivCarb CB/FL carbon media for removing PFAS from water. The ActivCarb CB/FL carbon media is specially designed to effectively remove PFAS compounds, including PFOA and PFOS, from water, making it a valuable addition to the company's growing portfolio of activated carbon products.

On 17 June 2021, Carbon Activated Corporation announced the acquisition of the assets of Advanced Carbon Technologies (ACT), a manufacturer of specialty activated carbon products. The acquisition expands Carbon Activated Corporation's presence in the specialty activated carbon market and strengthens its position as a leading producer of activated carbon products.

Activated Carbon Market Competitive landscape:

The global activated carbon market is characterized by intense competition and fragmentation, with numerous key players, both large and medium-sized, holding substantial market shares. These players employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and the development and introduction of advanced products, to maintain their competitive edge. Several prominent companies are featured in the global activated carbon market report, including:

Activated Carbon Technologies LLC: A recognized player in the activated carbon industry, offering a range of high-quality products and solutions for diverse applications.

Calgon Carbon Corporation: A leading global manufacturer and supplier of activated carbon products, known for its innovative solutions in water and air purification.

Evonik Industries AG: A multinational specialty chemicals company with a significant presence in the activated carbon market, providing advanced products for various industrial applications.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.: A renowned chemical company known for its expertise in activated carbon technologies, catering to the demands of different industries.

Kureha Corporation: A trusted name in the activated carbon sector, known for its cutting-edge solutions and products for water treatment, air purification, and other applications.

These companies, along with others mentioned in the global activated carbon market report, play a crucial role in driving the market's growth and competitiveness through their continuous innovation and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of industries worldwide.

