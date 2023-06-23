NASCAR Heat 5 Next Gen Car Update (2022) DLC Released

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) , a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, have released the NASCAR Heat 5 - Next Gen Car Update offering fans the exhilarating opportunity to experience the debut of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Ford Mustang GT, and Toyota Camry TRD Next Gen cars.



The Next Gen Car features the cutting-edge design and performance of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars. Players will have the chance to compete with these technologically advanced vehicles, complete with their authentic primary paint schemes, team and driver roster. Immerse yourself in the world of NASCAR like never before as you take the wheel of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Ford Mustang GT, or Toyota Camry TRD Next Gen car and race against your favorite drivers.

But that's not all - the Next Gen Car Update also introduces the legendary Bristol Dirt track as a playable option with the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series in Race Now and Online Multiplayer modes. Brace yourself for a pulse-pounding experience as you navigate the challenging terrain of the dirt track and face off against formidable opponents in intense, wheel-to-wheel battles.

"We are thrilled to finally present the Next Gen Car Update to our passionate NASCAR Heat 5 community,” said Stephen Hood, Chief Executive Officer at Motorsport Games. “We know fans have been waiting some time for this update and we hope that they will be excited to hit the track in the 2022 Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series machinery within the ever-popular NASCAR Heat 5 across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.”

The NASCAR Heat 5 - Next Gen Car Update is now available for download for $9.99 on Steam, Xbox Store and PlayStation Store, and players can instantly immerse themselves in the world of Next Gen racing and tackle the challenge of Bristol Dirt in Cup Cars.

For more information about NASCAR Heat 5 and the Next Gen Car Update, please visit https://motorsportgames.com/nascar-heat-2022/index.html

About Motorsport Games :

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. RFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering Formula 1™ centers through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.

