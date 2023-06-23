LaunchDarkly Recognized by SIIA CODiE as “Best DevOps Tool”

Recognition highlights LaunchDarkly's dedication to helping developers maximize the business impact of every feature release

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform, has been named “Best DevOps Tool” by the 2023 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. Each year, the CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products worldwide. LaunchDarkly’s recognition highlights the value the platform brings to the DevOps community.



“At LaunchDarkly, we want developers and their teams to build their best software possible. Award programs like this give us the opportunity to showcase exactly how that’s done,” said Cody DeArkland, Director of Developer Relations at LaunchDarkly. “Winning the ‘Best DevOps Tool’ for the second consecutive year is both a tremendous honor and a testament to the innovation and impact that LaunchDarkly is providing its customers, and we’ll continue to strive to deliver the same level of commitment in the years to come.”

This recognition emphasizes LaunchDarkly’s commitment to helping developers innovate on new features faster, and demonstrates that feature management is critical to improving slow, inefficient development cycles, costly outages, and fragmented customer experiences. In the past year, LaunchDarkly enhanced its platform to target product experiences to any customer segment and maximize the business impact of every feature release. Today, the platform helps developers escape nightmare “big-bang releases” and empowers them to build their best software every day.

“The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”

The SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement on June 21. A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, as the leading awards program in the industry to undergo peer review. Software and business technology experts conduct the first-round review of all nominees before evaluations from these expert judges determine finalists. Following this, SIIA members vote for the finalists' products, and the combined scores from both rounds are calculated to determine this year’s winners.

Details about the awards program and winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/ .

About LaunchDarkly

Modern software delivery was supposed to be the foundation for a thriving digital business but reality has proven otherwise. Slow, inefficient development cycles, costly outages, and fragmented customer experiences are preventing developers from building their best software. The LaunchDarkly platform helps developers innovate on new features faster while protecting them with a safety valve to instantly rewind when things go wrong. Developers can target product experiences to any customer segment and maximize the business impact of every feature. And by gradually rolling out new application components, they escape nightmare "big-bang" technology migrations. See why developers at the most innovative companies, including 20 percent of the Fortune 500, build their best software with LaunchDarkly.

Contact

launchdarkly (at) launchsquad.com