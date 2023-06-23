EnWave Announces Option Trade Program and Additional Option Grant for Non-Insider Employees

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has adopted a value-for-value option trade program (the "Program") for non-insider employees whose current stock options are significantly "out of the money".

The Program is designed to incentivize and retain key employees. Non-insider employees will have the option to elect to exchange their previously awarded stock options for up to 905,515 new stock options with equivalent value (the "Traded Options"). The Traded Options will have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.75, which is a premium to the current market price of the Company's common shares. As a result of the Program, the total number of outstanding stock options will be materially reduced.

The Company will also grant a total of 500,000 additional stock options under its current share option plan to certain employees of the Company on the same terms as the Traded Options which vest over 18 months.

