Kygo, AJR and Meet Me @ The Altar Headline The Challenge, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Annual Festival and Fundraiser to Benefit Non-Profit Partners

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced the lineup for The Challenge, the company’s annual festival and fundraiser dedicated to celebrating the ongoing, collective impact of its key philanthropic partners. Musical guests Kygo, AJR and Meet Me @ The Altar will headline the event, with supporting performances from DJ AXCESS, Ramblewood, The Dead Revival Band and Lily Bloom.

With over $37 million raised to date since Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (A&F Co.) first event in 2001, The Challenge embodies the company’s purpose to support and empower each generation on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Funds raised this year benefit six non-profit organizations: The Academy Group, GLSEN, Hollister Confidence Project, SeriousFun Children’s Network, The Steve Fund and The Trevor Project.

"Each year, we look forward to bringing together the entire A&F Co. community to celebrate our non-profit partners and the incredible work they are doing. As a company and family of brands, we are proud to support organizations and initiatives that align with our purpose and resonate with our associates, customers and partners," said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "I'm proud of how the impact of The Challenge has grown over the years and am looking forward to another amazing event in September."

The Challenge will include two stages for the musical guests, unlimited food and drink from local partners, including a beer garden by Rhinegeist Brewery, custom DIY apparel, axe throwing and hot air balloon rides.

General admission is $110 and includes access to all live performances, unlimited food and drink and an event tee. VIP tickets are also available, offering guests an elevated experience with exclusive stage viewing areas, additional Challenge merchandise and more. For those celebrating virtually, tickets are $25, and a virtual VIP experience kit is available for $100. All participants are invited to fundraise beyond their ticket price to raise additional money for A&F Co.’s partners. via www.anfchallenge.org.

The Challenge will be held on Friday, September 22nd, 2023, at A&F Co.’s Global Home Office in New Albany, Ohio. The event will take place from 5-11pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.anfchallenge.org. Must be 16 years or older to attend.

About The Challenge

The Challenge is a music festival and fundraiser established in 2001 by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Through fundraising and one-of-a-kind experiences, the event supports and empowers each generation on their journey to being and becoming who they are. In partnership with the company’s family of brands, The Challenge raises millions, celebrating its collective impact with an annual event that draws thousands of people both in person and virtually.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering active lifestyle products, is designed to create happiness through movement. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 760 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.

