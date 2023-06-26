June 2023: A Month Jam-Packed With Impressive Altenew Releases
Altenew has kept crafters all over the globe buzzing about their latest collections for June, including a much-anticipated collaboration with Amy Tangerine.
I am most excited about the product getting into crafters' hands. While the design process is always fun, the best and most gratifying part is seeing how they all play with the products...”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since its establishment in 2014, Altenew has consistently stood out as a brand synonymous with exceptional quality, unrivaled uniqueness, and remarkable versatility. True to its branding, this trailblazing company has, once again, shattered expectations with its much-anticipated June 2023 release. However, this month's release is no ordinary unveiling. Alongside their monthly release, Altenew has also presented an extraordinary collaboration with the visionary artist, Amy Tangerine, resulting in an exquisite collection that transcends the boundaries of creativity.
Combining Altenew's renowned ensembles with the boundless imagination of Amy Tangerine, this collaboration unveils a breathtaking line of stamps, stencils, dies, and inks that embody Amy's signature aesthetic. Bursting with vibrant hues, exuberant patterns, and an infectious sense of positivity, these meticulously crafted products invite crafters into a world brimming with joy, playfulness, and endless possibilities.
Crafters worldwide will delight in Amy Tangerine x Altenew's meticulously curated collection, where each piece tells a story and ignites the imagination. From whimsical designs that whisk you away to a realm of boundless imagination to sentiment-filled stamps that empower and uplift, this collaboration transcends the traditional confines of paper crafting, redefining the very essence of artistic expression.
"I am most excited about the product getting into crafters' hands. While the design process is always fun, the best and most gratifying part is seeing how they all play with the products because they all have amazing ideas and are doing such innovative things," shared Amy Tangerine, the creative force behind this remarkable collaboration.
"It was really fun for me to work with others since I largely work on my own these days. It felt like a very collaborative process where they were so open to my ideas and trusting of my design aesthetic. My favorite part was really the entire process and seeing the visions come to fruition."
Altenew's unwavering commitment to excellence shines through in this collaboration, ensuring that crafters are equipped with the finest tools to turn their visions into reality.
Alongside the Amy Tangerine collection, Altenew has also revealed three paper crafting ensembles featuring unique and breathtaking North African designs. Inspired by Moroccan motifs, the June 2023 release of ensembles exhibits the beauty of exotic stencil patterns, ornate nesting dies, fruit and bird-themed dies, and many more one-of-a-kind designs. For crafters looking for a way to spice up their projects, this collection of new ensembles was an auspicious opportunity for them.
Apart from its monthly releases, this New York-based company didn't disappoint its dedicated subscribers with its monthly paper crafting subscriptions, Marvelous Monthly Series. A notable highlight from this month is Altenew's much-adored Build-A-Garden: Japanese Anemones. Crafters were treated to something truly special with this bundle of stamps, stencils, and dies. From intricate petals to graceful stems, the versatility and attention to detail empowered crafters to bring to life breathtaking Japanese Anemones in their creations.
Of course, no Marvelous Monthly Series collection is complete without the Craft-A-Flower. This month's layering dies feature the exquisite designs of saffron flowers, together with its iconic red stigma. The set also exhibits four leaves that can be arranged to create realistic-looking foliage for Saffron-themed layouts. Crafters were delighted to be able to include this popular flower in their projects!
This month, diverging from the traditional availability of their monthly bundles in the store, Altenew has prepared the beloved Craft Your Life Project Kit to only be accessible to dedicated subscribers. This exclusive kit, available only to crafters who signed up for the plan, showcases the essence of botanical beauty. With meticulously designed stamps, dies, stencils, and embossing folders, crafters had everything they needed in one package. The delicate botanical line art and 11 complementary bold greetings included in the set provided endless creative possibilities.
Apart from these, crafters, especially crocheters, enjoyed the opportunity to purchase this month's Mini Delight: Granny Squares. This certain bundle pulled at crafters' nostalgia as the set showcases stamp and die designs similar to crochet squares. The outputs that crafters made with this set certainly made them keen to await next month's designs!
Another favorite by their loyal customers, this month's Spark Joy: Sweet Greetings features a mesmerizing arch pattern delicately intertwined with a charming bird motif. Designed specifically for crafters who enjoy exploring the realm of hot foiling, this versatile collection unlocks boundless opportunities to create stunning designs. Whether utilizing the stencils, dies, or hot foil plates individually or in unison, crafters were guaranteed hours of joyful and immersive crafting experiences with this new bundle.
Last but certainly not least on the Marvelous Monthly Series is the Dynamic Duo, a relatively new plan but a growing one at that! This month's design, Dynamic Duo: Hanging Houseplants, packs a powerful stencil and stamp design with stunning potted plants, complete with macramé details.
With all of these released in just one month, crafters are looking forward to how Altenew continues to provide them with products that inspire and ignite their passion. With such great expectations from their dedicated fans, eyes will undoubtedly be on this paper crafting company and the innovations they are still about to unleash.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
