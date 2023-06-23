WEMIX.Fi Introduces WONDER Staking Service with 40 WONDERS

The beginning of WEMIX3.0 Phase 02 introduces competitive staking to encourage WONDERS to actively contribute to the ecosystem * Users to choose WONDER and stake WEMIX to receive PMR according to share ratio * Open autonomous governance model to be built through three steps of evolution

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wemade launched WONDER Staking through WEMIX.Fi, a DeFi service on the blockchain mainnet WEMIX3.0 on 23rd June.

The WEMIX3.0 mainnet is implementing democratic governance in phases. To encourage 40 WONDERS, or its node council partners, to actively contribute to the ecosystem, it began Phase 02 on 14th June where fixed staking changed to competitive staking.

WONDER Staking is the new program born through merging Grand Staking and NCP Staking. As WONDER Staking starts, Grand Staking has officially ended and its stakers can draw staked assets and rewards.

Users can choose WONDER and stake WEMIX to participate in WONDER Staking. Staking and drawing can be done anytime, and users will be provided with useful information such as each WONDER’s total staked WEMIX, share ratio, number of stakers, distribution rate, and activation rate.

Participants of WONDER Staking will receive PMR (Permanent Minting Reward). PMR is 1WEMIX newly minted when a new block is created every second. PMR will be distributed according to each WONDER’s staking ratio and the user’s share ratio in the WONDER.

Detailed information on WONDER Staking can be found on WEMIX.Fi’s official website (https://wemix.fi/staking).

WEMIX3.0 will go through three phases to reach the stage of complete decentralization. Phase 01 has been run based on 40 WONDERS-based PMR and Grand Staking. With Phase 02, the change from fixed staking to competitive staking with greater rewards arrived. Phase 03 will see the end of the exclusive node operation by 40 WONDERS and the beginning of an open autonomous governance model, where node operation is open to all.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.



