Veterans in Action: Operation District Drilldown Takes on DC's Community Challenges
Week-long event deploys veterans alongside community partners to undertake transformative projects in under-resourced communities in our Nation's Capitol
Operation District Drilldown, showcases the deep commitment and staying power of our veterans, serving, once again, alongside our neighbors, and community partners as we continue our mission in DC.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mission Continues, a leading national veteran service organization, proudly unveils the commencement of its 7th Annual Mass Deployment event, Operation District Drilldown. Kicking off this week from June 23-28, this bold initiative amplifies the indomitable spirit of our veterans, local partners, and volunteers who will join forces in Washington DC to ignite a transformative community project series.
— Mary Beth Bruggeman
Located in the vibrant communities of Wards 7 and 8, Operation District Drilldown collaborates with six committed local organizations. This dynamic event aims to address and overcome the unique challenges faced by these under-resourced communities, fostering sustainable growth and inspiring positive change.
"This year we are thrilled to be bringing our annual Mass Deployment program to the great city of Washington DC for a week of veteran-led community impact," said Mary Beth Bruggeman, Marine Corps veteran and President of The Mission Continues. "Our seventh annual Mass Deployment, Operation District Drilldown, will showcase the deep commitment and staying power of our veterans. We are proud to be serving, once again, alongside our community partners, neighbors, and supporters as we continue our mission in DC.”
The Mission Continues not only empowers veterans through service, but also equips them with leadership training, nurturing them to become inspiring community leaders and role models across our nation. The profound impact of our local service platoons, where veterans labor tirelessly every day to uplift their communities, perfectly illustrates this ethos.
Embarking on a week-long journey of unity and transformation, the event begins at the symbolic Fort Dupont Community Gardens and Park, a testament to resilience and community rebirth along the Anacostia River. The following days will focus on empowering the young minds at Sousa Middle School, Kramer Middle School, and Anacostia High School through innovative, STEAM-driven programs. The week culminates at Anacostia Park, where efforts will invigorate this important green space, reinforcing the unity between the city, its people, and the river.
Operation District Drilldown reaffirms The Mission Continues' unwavering commitment to empowering veterans as community-based leaders. By harnessing the unique skills of veterans and the dedication of local partners and volunteers, this initiative drives visible community transformation and fosters unity, personal growth, and connection among veterans.
"Our heartfelt thanks go out to our extraordinary partners Lockheed Martin, the Washington Commanders, Coca-Cola, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., the University of the District of Columbia, and the Baltimore ToolBank. Your unwavering support fuels our mission and makes this profound work possible," expresses James Gillen, Chief Development and Marketing Officer of The Mission Continues.
To learn more about Operation District Drilldown and The Mission Continues, visit www.missioncontinues.org/operation-district-drilldown
About The Mission Continues:
The Mission Continues is a pioneering national veterans organization, mobilizing the talent of veterans as local leaders. This growing volunteer movement, backed by our community partners, drives positive change in under-resourced communities across more than 40 cities nationwide. From enhancing educational resources to fostering neighborhood identity, The Mission Continues empowers veterans to lead the charge. This work is made possible through the generous support of mission partners.
