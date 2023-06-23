Coated Paper Market is Expected to Clock a Notable CAGR of 3.3% and Reach USD 67.89 Billion by 2030

Reports And Data

The global coated paper market size is expected to reach USD 67.89 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The forecasted period anticipates the global coated paper market to reach a value of USD 67.89 Billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% in terms of revenue. The primary driver for the market's growth is the increasing demand for advertisement media like newsprints, magazines, brochures, catalogs, and others. Additionally, there is a growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly and innovative packaging solutions, leading to the development of bio-degradable packaging options that further contribute to market revenue growth.

Coated papers are characterized by a layer of clay or polymer applied to one or both sides. This layer enhances the sharpness, brightness, and reflectivity of printed images, surpassing the quality of other printed materials. The glossy appearance achieved through the clay or polymer layer gives the paper a sophisticated and professional look. These products offer various advantages such as resistance to dust and reduced ink requirements. As a result, they are widely used in different finishing techniques, including spot varnishing.

The global coated paper market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The market size, valued at USD 50.54 billion in 2021, is anticipated to reach USD 67.89 billion by the end of 2030.

The estimation of market size and growth is based on historical data from 2019 to 2020, serving as the foundation for forecasting the market's future performance. The quantitative units used to measure the market are in terms of revenue, denoted in USD million.

The report on the coated paper market provides comprehensive coverage of various aspects, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends. It delves into the market segments based on product type outlook, coating material outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook, offering a holistic view of the industry.

With such insights and analysis, businesses operating in the coated paper industry can make informed decisions, capitalize on growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the market.

The coated paper market has witnessed several strategic developments in recent years, indicating the dynamic nature of the industry and the efforts of key players to stay competitive. These developments encompass various aspects such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and investments in research and development. Here are some notable strategic developments in the coated paper market:

1. Mergers and Acquisitions: Companies operating in the coated paper sector have engaged in mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and enhance their product offerings. Such strategic moves enable companies to leverage synergies, access new markets, and strengthen their competitive position.

2. Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaborations and partnerships have played a significant role in driving innovation and technological advancements in the coated paper market. Key players have joined forces with technology providers, suppliers, and other stakeholders to develop new products, improve manufacturing processes, and explore sustainable solutions.

3. Product Launches and Innovations: Continuous product innovation is crucial for companies to meet evolving customer demands and stay ahead of the competition. Market players have introduced new coated paper products with improved characteristics, such as enhanced print quality, sustainability features, and advanced coatings for specific applications.

These strategic developments underscore the dynamic nature of the coated paper market and the commitment of industry players to drive innovation, expand market reach, and meet the evolving needs of customers. By staying at the forefront of these developments, companies can position themselves for success in this competitive industry.

Competitive landscape of global coated paper market is moderately fragmented with a number of key companies operating at global and regional levels. Key companies are engaged in product development and strategic alliances to expand their respective product portfolios and gain a robust footprint in the global market. Some key companies in the market include Dunn Paper Company, Lecta, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), Twin Rivers Paper Company, Sappi, JK Paper Ltd, Minerals Technologies Inc., Burgo Group S.p.A., UPM, Paradise Packaging Pvt. Ltd., and Imersys.

