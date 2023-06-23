Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size Worth USD 130.76 Billion 2032| CAGR of 9.2%

Reports And Data

The global healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market size was USD 59.22 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 130.76 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview

The global market size for healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was USD 59.22 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 130.76 Billion by 2032, with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, higher investments in medical technology and healthcare infrastructure, the development of healthcare systems, and improved economic conditions.

PPE refers to protective gear designed to minimize workers' exposure to biological agents and ensure their health and safety. It includes various components such as goggles, face-shields, masks, gloves, coveralls/gowns (with or without aprons), head covers, and shoe covers. These specialized equipment act as a barrier between personnel and germs commonly found in medical environments.

Furthermore, the rising incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) and the growing number of surgical procedures also contribute to the market's revenue growth. The demand for PPE is increasing across various end-use sectors, including hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and research laboratories, leading to a higher utilization of personal protective equipment.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segments

The global healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market has been segmented based on product, end-use, and region. This segmentation allows for a comprehensive analysis of market trends and revenue growth at various levels.

In terms of products, the market is categorized into the following segments: protective clothing, respiratory protection, eye and face protection, head protection, hand protection, and others. These segments represent different types of PPE equipment that are essential for ensuring the safety of healthcare workers. The revenue generated by each product segment is projected in USD Billion from 2029 to 2032.

When considering the end-use of healthcare PPE, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. These end-use sectors play a crucial role in the demand for PPE, as they are the primary settings where healthcare professionals require protection against biological hazards. The revenue data for each end-use segment spans from 2019 to 2032 and is presented in USD Billion.

Additionally, this report offers a global, regional, and country-level analysis, providing historical data and forecasts for revenue growth. It covers the period from 2019 to 2032, enabling a comprehensive examination of market trends in each segment and sub-segment. This detailed analysis helps in understanding the dynamics and opportunities present in the global healthcare PPE market.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Strategic Developments

• On 31 December 2020, Ansell announced that it had acquired Primus Gloves, a Malaysian company that specializes in the production of medical gloves. This acquisition was aimed at enhancing Ansell's product offerings in the healthcare PPE market.

• On 15 August 2020, DuPont announced the launch of a new line of Tyvek protective coveralls, which are designed to provide high-level protection against hazardous materials, including viruses and bacteria.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Competitive landscape

The global healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market is characterized by intense competition, with a significant portion of market revenue being contributed by a range of large and medium-sized players. These major players in the industry are implementing various strategies to maintain their market positions and drive revenue growth. Some prominent companies operating in the global healthcare PPE market, as mentioned in the report, include:

1. 3M

2. DuPont

3. Ansell

4. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Moldex-Metric AG & Co. KG

7. McKesson Corporation

8. American Protective Products (APP)

9. Lakeland Industries, Inc.

10. Alpha Pro Tech

11. MSA Safety

These companies are actively involved in mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, as well as research and development activities to introduce more advanced and effective PPE products. By leveraging their expertise and resources, these market players contribute significantly to the overall growth and development of the global healthcare PPE market.

