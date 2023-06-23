Printed Batteries Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 1,706.6 Million by 2028

Printed Batteries Market Trends

The global printed batteries market driven by increasing demand for portable and flexible electronic devices.

BROOKLYN, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Printed Batteries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global printed batteries market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the printed batteries market?

The global printed batteries market size reached US$ 193.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,706.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 43.2% during 2023-2028.

Printed batteries are an innovative class of power storage devices that are manufactured using printing technologies. These batteries are designed to be thin, flexible, and lightweight, making them ideal for applications where traditional bulky batteries are impractical. They are created by depositing layers of active materials, such as conductive polymers or nanomaterials, onto flexible substrates using printing techniques like screen printing or inkjet printing. They offer a versatile and customizable power solution for a wide range of electronic devices, including wearable technology, smart packaging, medical devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. They provide unique properties, such as their conformability and the ability to integrate them seamlessly into various products, which make them highly desirable for industries seeking compact and efficient power sources.

Current Trends Shaping the Printed Batteries Market

At present, the increasing demand for portable and flexible electronic devices represents one of the crucial factors supporting the growth of the market. In addition, with the proliferation of wearable technology, smart textiles, and flexible displays, there is a growing need for power sources that can seamlessly integrate into these products without compromising their form or function. In line with this, printed batteries offer a solution by providing lightweight and flexible power storage that can be easily embedded into various form factors, enabling the development of innovative and user-friendly devices. Moreover, printed batteries can be manufactured using environmentally friendly materials and processes, reducing the reliance on conventional battery technologies that contain toxic or non-recyclable components. Furthermore, advancements in printing technologies and materials are fueling the growth of the printed batteries market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Voltage Range:

Below 1.5 V

Between 1.5 V to 3 V

Above 3V

Breakup by Product Type:

Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Energy Harvesting

Medical Devices

Smart Packaging

Smart Cards

Wearable Technology

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Blue Spark Technologies Inc.,

BrightVolt Solid State Batteries,

Cymbet Corporation,

Enfucell Oy,

FLEXEL LLC,

Imprint Energy Inc.,

NEC Corporation,

Planar Energy Devices Inc.,

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Xymox Technologies Inc.

