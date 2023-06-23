Global Analgesics Market: Rising Demand for Pain Relief Medications Drives Market Growth | At 6.6% CAGR

Analgesics Market by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global analgesics industry was estimated at $26.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $50.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The analgesics market has experienced steady growth over the years due to the high prevalence of acute and chronic pain conditions, such as arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, post-operative pain, and cancer-related pain. The increasing aging population and rising incidences of injuries and surgeries have also contributed to market growth.

Types of Analgesics: The market encompasses various types of analgesics, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, local anesthetics, and other over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers. NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen and aspirin, are widely used for mild to moderate pain, while opioids like morphine and oxycodone are prescribed for severe pain.

OTC Segment: Over-the-counter analgesics, available without a prescription, play a significant role in the market. These include common pain relievers like acetaminophen (paracetamol) and non-prescription NSAIDs. The OTC segment provides convenience to consumers for managing mild pain and has a large consumer base.

Increasing Demand for Non-Opioid Alternatives: With concerns about the opioid epidemic and the addictive nature of opioids, there has been a growing emphasis on developing and promoting non-opioid alternatives for pain management. This has led to increased research and development efforts to discover new non-opioid analgesics or improve existing non-opioid options.

Technological Advancements: The analgesics market has witnessed technological advancements aimed at enhancing drug delivery systems, improving pain management efficacy, and reducing side effects. These advancements include the development of extended-release formulations, transdermal patches, topical gels, and novel drug delivery methods like nanotechnology and targeted therapies.

Market Drivers:

Prevalence of Pain Conditions: The high prevalence of acute and chronic pain conditions is a significant driver for the analgesics market. Conditions such as arthritis, back pain, neuropathic pain, and cancer-related pain affect a large population globally. The need for effective pain management fuels the demand for analgesic medications.

Aging Population: The global population is aging, leading to an increased incidence of age-related conditions such as osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal disorders. Older individuals are more prone to chronic pain, requiring regular use of analgesics for pain relief. The growing elderly population contributes to the expansion of the analgesics market.

Market Segmentation:

The analgesics market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation criteria:

Product Type:

a. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs): Includes drugs like ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen.

b. Opioids: Includes medications such as morphine, oxycodone, and hydrocodone.

c. Local Anesthetics: Includes lidocaine, bupivacaine, and prilocaine.

d. Others: This category includes miscellaneous analgesics such as acetaminophen (paracetamol), tramadol, and gabapentin.

Prescription-based vs. Over-the-counter (OTC):

a. Prescription-based analgesics require a doctor's prescription for purchase and are typically used for more severe pain conditions.

b. OTC analgesics are available without a prescription and are commonly used for mild to moderate pain relief. Examples include acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.

Route of Administration:

a. Oral analgesics: Medications taken by mouth, including tablets, capsules, and syrups.

b. Topical analgesics: Creams, gels, patches, or sprays applied directly to the skin for localized pain relief.

c. Injectable analgesics: Medications administered through injections, typically used for more severe pain management or in healthcare settings.

d. Others: This category includes rectal suppositories, transdermal patches, and sublingual/buccal formulations.

Application:

a. Musculoskeletal Pain: Pain relief medications used for conditions like arthritis, back pain, and sports injuries.

b. Neuropathic Pain: Medications specifically targeted at managing nerve-related pain, such as diabetic neuropathy or post-herpetic neuralgia.

c. Post-operative Pain: Analgesics used for pain management after surgical procedures.

d. Cancer Pain: Medications prescribed to alleviate pain associated with cancer or cancer treatments.

Distribution Channel:

a. Hospital Pharmacies: Analgesics distributed through hospital pharmacies for inpatient and outpatient care.

b. Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores: Analgesics available for purchase in retail settings, including chain pharmacies and independent drug stores.

c. Online Pharmacies: Increasingly popular channel for purchasing analgesics, offering convenience and accessibility.

d. Others: This category includes specialty clinics, mail-order pharmacies, and other emerging distribution channels.

Competitive Landscape:

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Endo International plc

AstraZeneca plc

