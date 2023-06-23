Pure Coconut Water Market Will Gain Momentum By 2027 To Surpass $6.81 Billion | New Highs - Current Trends And Growth

Active and health conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives to caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks.

Demand for pure coconut water as a natural energy drink is growing rapidly due to its nutritional properties such as electrolytes and nutrients, which is expected to drive pure coconut water growth.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coconut water and its products are still in nascent stages in various regions of Africa, such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Eritrea, and Burundi, along with other developing regions. These are still untapped, which present lucrative pure coconut water market opportunities for manufacturers of coconut water. The global Pure Coconut Water Market size was valued at $2.04 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $6.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $4.77 billion from 2019 to 2027. The market growth is propelled by rise in demand for coconut water as an energy drink.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in pure coconut water market include Vita Coco, Harmless Harvest, C2o Pure Coconut Water, Taste Nirvana, Craze Foods Ltd, Goya Foods, Inc, Foco Pure Coconut Water, Cococoast, Wai Koko Coconut Water, and Mojo Organics Inc. These players are introducing new products in the market to increase the customer base and product sale.

Based on end user, food services held the major share of pure coconut water market. This is attributed to increase in purchasing power of consumers and increased rise in spending on luxury foods & beverages have led to a rapid growth of the food service industry, resulting in an increased demand for coconut water and its products.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the prominent region in 2019, garnering maximum share in pure coconut water market, owing to huge consumer base and increase in population. SMEs operating in the region are targeting online sales channel to increase their sales. These companies are further investing in various marketing and advertising activities to increase their products awareness. In addition, surge in penetration of original flavor pure coconut water among consumers is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

By flavor, the original flavor segment held the major pure coconut water market share, and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributing to the widespread availability of original flavor products across the globe. Moreover, original flavor pure coconut water in Asia-Pacific has gained a large consumer base, which, in turn, is expected to augment the pure coconut water industry growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> The original flavor market was valued at $ 1.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $3.88 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.40% during the forecast period.

-> In 2019, by packaging type, the tetra packs segment held the highest share, accounting for 62.68%.

-> On the basis of end user, the food services led the market, garnering 54.05% of the global pure coconut water market share in 2019.

-> Depending on distribution channel, the direct distribution segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 19.8%.

-> In 2019, North America was the most prominent market, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The market growth is propelled by rise in demand for coconut water as an energy drink. Active and health conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives to caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks. Hence, the demand for pure coconut water as a natural energy drink is growing rapidly due to its nutritional properties such as electrolytes and nutrients, which is expected to drive the pure coconut water market growth.

