Electronic Medical Records Market Size Expected To Reach $45 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s electronic medical records market forecast, the electronic medical records market size is predicted to reach a value of $45.46 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9% through the forecast period.
Growth in healthcare information technology is significantly driving the electronic medical records market demand in healthcare. North America is expected to hold the largest electronic medical records market share. Major electronic medical records brands include AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, Athenahealth, Cerner Corp., CureMD Healthcare, EClinicalWorks, Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Inc., GoodWill, IBM.
Electronic Medical Records Market Segments
1) By Type: Acute, Ambulatory, Post-Acute
2) By Product: Client-Server-Based EHR, Web-Based EHR
3) By Mode of Delivery: Cloud Based, On-Premise Model
4) By Business Models: Licensed Software, Technology Resale, Subscriptions, Professional Services, Other Business Models
5) By Application: E-prescription, Practice Management, Referral Management, Patient Management, Population Health Management
These types of medical records refer to a digital version of patient information. These types of medical record includes organizing, presenting the storing clinical data or documents of patients over long periods interpreting health conditions, placing orders, and providing ongoing care, scheduling, billing, and prescription.
