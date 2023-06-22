Nuclear-powered aircraft supercarrier USS' Ronald Reagan to visit Việt Nam: Foreign ministry

VIETNAM, June 22 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday confirmed the nuclear-powered aircraft supercarrier USS Ronald Reagan will arrive at the central city of Đà Nẵng starting later this week.

"As we all are aware, Việt Nam has been receiving port calls by naval vessels from other countries, including the upcoming visit by the USS Ronald Reagan," spokesperson for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng told the media during the press briefing on Thursday in Hà Nội.

"This is an ordinary exchange, meant to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world."

In a separate announcement, the US Embassy has also said USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 (CSG 5), USS Antietam (CG 54), and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) will conduct a port visit to Việt Nam from June 25-30, 2023.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

The spokesperson also mentioned the ongoing visit of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's largest destroyer, Izumo, and accompanying destroyer JS Samidare, which are currently docking at Cam Ranh International Port in the south central province of Khánh Hoà.

The question over China's announcement of the arrival of Coast Guard vessel Haixun 03 to the Phú Lâm (Woody) island and the expected patrolling activities of this vessel in Việt Nam's Trường Sa (Paracels) archipelago was also raised at the meeting.

"As constantly reiterated, Việt Nam has sufficient historical grounds and legal evidence to assert its sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly Islands in line with international law," spokesperson Hằng said.

"All activities of parties in the Paracel and Spratly islands conducted without Việt Nam's permission are violations of Vietnamese sovereignty over these islands, and proved detrimental to peace, stability, order, safety, security and freedom of navigation in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea)." — VNS