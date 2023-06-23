Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,550 in the last 365 days.

Chairman of Russia’s State Duma to visit Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 23 -  

 HÀ NỘI – The Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin, will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from June 25-26.

 

The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese  National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, announced the NA’s Committee for External Relations.

During the visit, the Russian official will co-chair the second session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the National Assembly of Việt Nam and the Russia’s State Duma. VNS

You just read:

Chairman of Russia’s State Duma to visit Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more