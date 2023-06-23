Chairman of Russia’s State Duma to visit Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 23 -

HÀ NỘI – The Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin, will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from June 25-26.

The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, announced the NA’s Committee for External Relations.

During the visit, the Russian official will co-chair the second session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the National Assembly of Việt Nam and the Russia’s State Duma. VNS