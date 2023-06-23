US-based suspect involved in 'terrorist attacks' in Đắk Lắk that killed nine: Public security official

VIETNAM, June 23 -

NEW YORK — Maj. Gen. Phạm Ngọc Việt, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Homeland Security Department, has pointed out some external terrorism risks that may harm Việt Nam’s national security and also confirmed that the June 11 attacks on the administrations’ headquarters and civilians in Đắk Lắk Province were organised terrorist acts.

He released the information while delivering an important speech at the high-level conference of heads of counter-terrorism agencies held by the United Nations in New York from June 19 to 22, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The official stated that Việt Nam resolutely condemns and fights terrorist acts conducted in any form and supports counter-terrorism measures taken by countries and international organisations in line with the UN Charter and international law.

In Việt Nam, there hadn’t been any terrorist attacks by international individuals or terrorist organisations, neither had the country detected activities of their affiliates, he noted.

However, it had identified certain external terrorism risks that might harm its national security, Việt said, elaborating that there were several objects often targeted by terrorists such as offices of foreign diplomatic agencies.

Risks also come from the flows of militants of the self-proclaimed Islamic State from the Middle East to Southeast Asia, according to Việt. Terrorist and violent extremist groups are taking advantage of technology and social networks to spread extremism around the world, and Việt Nam is highly vulnerable as it is among countries with large numbers of internet users.

Besides, exiled reactionary Vietnamese organisations and extremists based in some countries have taken advantage of ethnic and religious affairs, set up bases and affiliates, provided training for some persons in Việt Nam, and sent their members to enter Việt Nam to direct the implementation of terrorist acts in the country.

These organisations have used the territories of Southeast Asian countries to open disguised offices, recruit and train members, and use the internet and social networks to incite and guide bad elements in Việt Nam to make terrorist attacks on law enforcement forces and civilians, according to the official.

On June 11, two groups of persons armed with guns and self-made weapons attacked the headquarters of two communal administrations and civilians in Đắk Lắk, killing nine, injuring two, and taking three hostages.

“We have arrested 65 suspects, including a member of a US-based organisation, who had received orders from this organisation to intrude into Việt Nam and stage the attacks,” Việt revealed.

Those attacks were organised terrorist acts that were barbarous and inhumane, he went on, stressing that Việt Nam strongly condemns the individuals and organisations who have harboured, backed, or directed the acts, as well as the persons directly involved in the incident.

"Việt Nam calls on countries and relevant international organisations to assist and cooperate closely with Việt Nam in the investigation of the incident and the fight against similar acts," he said.

“The combat against terrorism requires common efforts of the international community. Only through solidarity, cooperation, and responsibility sharing, can we effectively deal with this global threat and promote peace and security of each country and the world,” Việt emphasised. — VNS