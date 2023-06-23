Green Tea Market Surpasses $29.3 Billion by 2030, Unleashing a CAGR of 8.04% | AMR

Growing demand for healthy & plant-based drinks among young population to maintain their health is expected to contribute to the green tea market growth .

The advantages of green tea to health including weight loss & maintenance, high nutritional value, detoxification, & others.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The advantages of Green Tea to health including weight loss & maintenance, high nutritional value, detoxification, & others and increase in spending on high-quality products drive the growth of the global green tea market. However, lack of awareness in rural parts of developing countries restrains the market growth. On the other hand, new product developments to fulfill the demands related to high-nutritional content in beverages and the emergence of new flavors create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5317

The green tea market was valued at $14.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand for good health boosting beverages is the major factor estimated to propel the green tea market demand in the upcoming years. Green tea's health advantages are becoming more well-known as consumers become more interested on living a healthy lifestyle. Green tea provides a number of health benefits, including the reduction of the risk of cardiovascular disease. Over the forecast period, growing consumer demand for healthy beverages, such as green tea, is predicted to drive the market. This is due to the high incidence of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity and high blood pressure.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The companies involved in the green tea market are Unilever Plc., Tata Consumer Products ltd., Typhoo Tea, Associated British Foods Plc., The Begilow Tea Company, Tazo Tea Company, Numi Organic Tea, The Republic of Tea, Inc., East West Tea Company LLC., and Northern Tea Merchants Ltd.

Based on type, the flavored segment held the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global green tea market, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to rise in popularity of green tea flavors such as mint green tea, jasmine green tea, tulsi green tea, Himalayan green tea, and others. The report also analyzes the unflavored segment.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (210 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/91abd38346803eb24a79b18a83c28bfb

Based on form, the green tea bags segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global green tea market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the convenience offered by green tea bags due to ease in carriage and uniform quantity of green tea in each bag. The report also analyzes the segments including instant green tea mixes and loose green tea leaves.

Major green tea market participants have started focusing on new product development to meet the rising demand for high-nutrition beverages such match green tea and green tea. In the future, such items are expected to be beneficial to the sector. These factors are anticipated to boost the green tea market growth in the upcoming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> By type, the flavored green tea sub-segment is predicted to have a dominating market share in the global market during the forecast period.

-> By form, the green tea bags sub-segment is predicted to have the highest market share in the global market during the forecast period.

-> By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket sub-segment is predicted to have a dominating market share in the global market.

-> By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 and is projected to remain the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5317

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global green tea market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of health issues such as obesity and health benefits offered by regular consumption of green tea. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Organic Tea Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-tea-market

Hemp Tea Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hemp-tea-market-A31565

Kombucha Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kombucha-market-A10962

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

