Cloud Seeding Market is Likely to Witness a Revenue of $192.77 Million at a High CAGR of 5.1% Forecast 2022-2031

Cloud Seeding Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cloud Seeding Market by Type (Aerial Cloud Seeding, Ground Based Cloud Seeding), by Application (Increasing Precipitation, Mitigating Hail Damage, Dispersing Fog), by Flare (End Burning Flares, Ejection Flares, Automatic and Remote Based Generator, Manual Generator, Flare Trees), by Seeding Technique (Hygroscopic, Glaciogenic ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global Cloud Seeding market size generated $120.35 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $192.77 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16912

North America dominated the cloud seeding market in terms of growth, followed by Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The U.S. dominated the market share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast timeframe.

The cloud seeding market holds a great potential over the coming years backed by the rise in demand for having periodical weather conditions and cater to water scarcity issues. The rise in global population in coming years, demanding pure water resources will also augment the cloud seeding market. The global population is expected to grow by 40% in next 45 years, ramping up demand of fresh water sources. The rise in requirement is expected to be catered by artificially increasing precipitation activities through cloud seeding technologies. Countries with water scarcity and bolstering population such as UAE and China have already drafted a multiple cloud seeding programs that will be executed till 2025, to fulfil the need of fresh water.

The advancement in cloud seeding techniques and technological development in weather monitoring and forecast equipment to increase operational efficiency within the cloud seeding market. A specific type of cloud with certain temperatures can only guarantee designated outcome, else the operations are expected to be coined as failure. Technological advancement in weather forecasting technologies enables cloud seeding operators to pinpoint the cloud with designated specifications, increasing the success ration of complete operation. However, challenges like formation of cloud while the moisture is too less, limits the scope of cloud seeding in certain areas. Such challenges are expected to be addressed in coming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-seeding-market/purchase-options

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Weather Modification, Inc.

RHS Consulting, Limited

North American Weather Consultants, Inc.

Seeding Operations And Atmospheric Research

Snowy Hydro Limited

Mettech S.p.A

AFJets Sdn Bhd

Cloud Seeding Technologies

Ice Crystal Engineering

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the aerial cloud seeding segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By application, the increasing precipitation segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By flare, the end burning flares segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).

By seeding technique, the hygroscopic segment leads the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16912