Acclaimed Musician Patrick Girondi and his Company San Rocco Therapeutics Featured in International Fair, Rome Italy

Photo credits: Ennedì Filmmaker (Nunzio Depalma) Pictured above: Patrick Girondi & the Orphan’s Dream Musicians left to right: Michele Santarchangelo (Guitar); Luigi Lovicario (Sax); Francesco Pontillo (Percussion); Patrick Girondi (Vocal); & Nicola Dibenedetto (Bass) Musicians left to right: Michele Santarchangelo (Guitar); Luigi Lovicario (Sax); Francesco Pontillo (Percussion); Patrick Girondi (Vocal); and Nicola Dibenedetto (Bass) Pictured above: Patrick Girondi Left to right: Michele Santarchangelo (Guitar); Patrick Girondi (Vocal), Luigi Lovicario (Sax); Francesco Pontillo (Percussion); and Nicola Dibenedetto (Bass)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Girondi & The Orphan’s Dream band entertained the crowds at the International Fair in Rome, Italy, June 16th-18th, 2023. The group orbits its original music around the struggles of rare disease and will be performing throughout the summer. Over 15,000 people attended Girondi’s closing performance on June 18th.

Patrick Girondi has performed with over 100 different musicians worldwide. The Orphan’s Dream band’s music has been featured in Award-winning films including the soon-to-be released "Ed Asner Unscripted,” directed by Brian Connors. Patrick Girondi & The Orphan’s Dream recently released its seventh album, “Orphan’s Final Chapter.”

Girondi is the founder of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT). San Rocco is a biotechnology company focusing on genetic cures for the blood disorders Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia. SRT’s US Project Manager, Megan Euker, updated International Fair attendees about SRT’s trailblazing progress and treatments. SRT’s European Manager, Giancarlo Girondi, represented the company’s Italian office.

The San Rocco project is unique in that management uses science and art to reach out to patients and healthcare professionals who are disenfranchised with the state of healthcare. Megan Euker has had several exhibitions at the International Museum of Surgical Science in Chicago to push the “patients first” San Rocco agenda.

Patrick Girondi, involved in the health industry for three decades, states that “We can not allow healthcare to become an industry prescribing therapies for the benefit of pharmaceutical companies and doctors. Healthcare must be about patients, not about profits.”

Elegantly stated in a meeting with Mr. Girondi, US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy promised, “I will work to rebuild trust in public health institutions.”

Tony Lyons, the editor of Skyhorse on a recent Koncrete podcast stated that, “We all need to combat the growing corruption in public healthcare.”

In the past 14 months, Girondi has released 2 books, with 3 more soon to be published. Girondi’s award-winning novel, “Flight of the Rondone – High School Dropout VS Big Pharma: The Fight to Save My Son’s Life,” made the "Wall Street Journal'' Best Seller List shortly after being released in May 2022. “New City – A Story about Race Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago'' was released in February 2023. Soon to be released are, “Faded Genes,” “Blind Faith” and “Chivalry.”

Acclaimed Writer/producer of the film “Cut Throat City,” P.G. Cuschieri of Joy Road Entertainment, has agreed to write the screen adaptation of “Flight of the Rondone.”

All of Girondi’s efforts go towards what is now a 30-year-long path towards a safe and accessible cure for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.

Patrick Girondi’s Music: https://patrickgirondi.com/music/discography/

“Orphan’s Final Chapter” is available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXS942KK