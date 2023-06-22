43Vision’s New Article Debunks Common Fears About Cataract Surgery: Here Are 13 Things Everyone Should Know

/EIN News/ -- Oklahoma City, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -

In a concerted effort to alleviate patient anxiety and debunk myths surrounding cataract surgery, 43Vision has published a comprehensive new article titled “Nervous About Cataract Surgery? 13 Things You Should Know That Will Give You Ease of Mind.”

Cataracts, which primarily affect the older population, involve the clouding or opacification of the eye's lens, leading to visual disturbances such as blurred or cloudy vision, difficulty seeing at night or in low light, and a yellowing or fading of colors. With an aging global population, the incidence of cataracts is poised to increase further.

This new article from 43Vision addresses common patient concerns and misconceptions about cataract surgery. This surgery, characterized as quick, painless, and safe, is the standard treatment for cataracts. It replaces the clouded lens with a new artificial lens, leading to significant vision recovery for the majority of patients; additionally, “the cataract removal and lens implantation procedure is quick, painless, and safe.”

Statistics show that cataract surgery is one of the most frequently performed surgical procedures worldwide, with millions of these surgeries performed annually in the United States alone. Despite an impressive success rate of over 95%, patient anxiety remains a major hurdle, often leading candidates for cataract surgery to delay their treatment.

43Vision’s comprehensive guide presents 13 key knowledge points that aim to dispel this anxiety, empowering patients with information and reassurance about the safety, efficacy, and relatively quick recovery associated with cataract surgery.

Highlights from the article include the fact that cataract surgery is a routine, safe, and painless procedure. It also emphasizes that the surgery is brief, typically lasting only 10-15 minutes per eye, and patients can return home the same day, stating, “The entire cataract treatment procedure is quick, and you'll be on your way to better vision and health in a few short minutes.” Additionally, most patients experience rapid improvement in their vision following the surgery.

Cataract surgery complications, while possible, are rare. When they do occur, most are easily manageable with additional treatments. Furthermore, post-surgery care instructions and scheduled follow-up visits ensure that any potential issues are detected and addressed early. A representative for 43Vision explains, “You will need to attend follow-up consultations with your eye doctor to check that your eyes are healing properly after cataract surgery. […] Your doctor will inform you of the frequency of your follow-up appointments.”

The article strongly advocates for open patient-doctor communication, encouraging patients to voice any concerns and ask questions to help alleviate stress and anxiety.

"The benefits of improved vision following cataract surgery outweigh the risks for the vast majority of patients," the article concludes. "Our objective at 43Vision is to better our patients' lives through innovative vision correction and cataract surgery."

About 43Vision

43Vision is a vision correction center treating patients age 43 and up who want to reduce their need for reading glasses or bifocals in Oklahoma City, OK.

Launched in 2022, 43Vision is the first vision correction practice that specializes in providing treatment to patients who are 43 years old and above who are tired of using reading glasses or bifocals. They apply leading edge technology for treating the effects of presbyopia, including the prevention of cataracts in the future, as well as cataract treatment. This vision correction center benefits from the expertise of a team of vision correction surgeons: Drs. Anna Edmiston, Luke Rebenitsch, and Kasey Brown. They also have a team of optometrists, namely: Drs. Stacey Rockett, Diane Tong, and Stephen Fly.

###

For more information about 43Vision, contact the company here:



43Vision

Robyn Reed

405-883-4343

info@43vision.com

43Vision

7101 Northwest Expy Suite 343

Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Robyn Reed