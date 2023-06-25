KaJ Labs Launches $1 Billion Web3, AI Grant Program for Lithosphere (LITHO) & Jot Art (JOT) Developers
KaJ Labs invites developers from around the world to apply for the Web3 Grant Program.
KaJ Labs aims to cultivate a vibrant community of developers who will collectively shape the future of decentralized technologies.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KaJ Labs Foundation, a nonprofit blockchain and AI research firm, is proud to unveil its transformative $1 billion Web3 + AI Grant Program dedicated to supporting developers building for Lithosphere (LITHO) and Jot Art (JOT). This initiative aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and the advancement of Web3, AI and related technologies.
— King Kasr, KaJ Labs Founder
Recognizing the immense potential of AI-powered blockchain applications, KaJ Labs is committed to empowering talented developers who are pushing the boundaries of digital transformation. The Web3 Grant Program serves as a platform to catalyze growth and provide critical resources to individuals and teams working on projects related to Lithosphere (LITHO) and Jot Art (JOT).
Over the course of the next 10 years, KaJ Labs will allocate $1 billion in funding, mentorship, and support services to deserving developers. The program offers an opportunity for visionary minds to further their projects, explore novel ideas, and contribute to the development of the Web3 ecosystem.
Incubated by KaJ Labs, Jot Art is a metaverse development platform that is focused on providing users with the tools and resources needed to build and create immersive experiences within virtual worlds while the Lithosphere (LITHO) network promises to eradicate bottlenecks faced in existing blockchain networks. Lithosphere is the first blockchain to utilize embedded Deep Neural Networks to make smart contracts intelligent, while enabling interoperability across heterogenous blockchains.
KaJ Labs invites developers from around the world to apply for the Web3 Grant Program. The selection process will prioritize projects with high potential for impact, technical excellence, and alignment with the values of decentralization, transparency, and community-driven development.
To learn more about the KaJ Labs Web3 Grant Program and how to apply, please visit the foundation’s website.
###
About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.
About Jot Art
Jot Art (JOT)'s mission is to provide a mixed reality(XR) ecosystem powered by A.I with community and player-owned economies. JOT is a payment & governance token for the Jot Art metaverse.
About Lithosphere
Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Litho DNNs