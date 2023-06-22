Infinity Turbine Unveils Ground Power Unit (GPU) with Salgenx Saltwater Technology for Remote Power Generation

Infinity Turbine GPU Portable Power GPU Portable Power GPU Portable Power Features Salgenx Saltwater Battery Option for GPU Salgenx Saltwater Battery Ground Power Unit

Infinity Turbine reveals innovative GPU using Salgenx Saltwater Technology for off-grid power generation. A game-changer in remote areas.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Turbine, a leader in innovative power solutions, is proud to announce the development of a cutting-edge portable Ground Power Unit (GPU) incorporating the revolutionary Salgenx Saltwater battery concept. This ground-breaking system, mounted on a convenient cart, delivers unparalleled mobility, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, including job sites, homes, mobile setups, and marine environments. It offers seamless connectivity to multiple power sources, such as PV panels, wind generators, backup generators, or grid power, ensuring efficient and reliable charging.

The standard Infinity GPU model comes equipped with legacy Lithium batteries, providing exceptional performance. However, Infinity Turbine is taking the technology a step further by introducing an upcoming version that features a separate hand cart integrated with Salgenx electrolyzers and electrolyte storage containers. This exciting enhancement promises to elevate the system's performance and functionality, revolutionizing the way we generate and utilize power.

Salgenx, in collaboration with Infinity Turbine, is developing saltwater flow demonstration units specifically designed for the Infinity GPU. These units, built on a hand truck platform, comprise expandable systems utilizing liquid electrolyte stored in Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) for efficient management. To optimize performance, these demonstration units work seamlessly with Victron inverters and charge controllers, ensuring a sustainable and reliable power solution.

Key features of the Infinity Turbine Ground Power Unit (GPU) incorporating Salgenx Saltwater Technology include:

• Diverse Charging Options: The system supports intelligent MPPT solar panel charging, as well as AC-based charging through various sources such as AC generators, AC inverted solar panels, AC wind energy, grid power, and shore power. This versatility allows users to harness power from various sources, ensuring uninterrupted and eco-friendly energy supply.

• Clean Power Output: The inverter integrated into the Infinity GPU generates pure sine wave AC power, guaranteeing high-quality and stable electricity for sensitive electronic devices and equipment.

• Versatile Power Outputs: The standard configuration provides a 110V 60Hz output. Additionally, optional configurations are available for 220-240V AC output and 50Hz frequency, catering to a wide range of regional power requirements and ensuring compatibility with diverse devices and appliances.

• Convenient Smartphone Monitoring: The Infinity GPU features battery monitoring capabilities conveniently accessible on the cart itself. Moreover, users can remotely monitor the system's performance through their computers or smartphones using a dedicated mobile application, providing real-time insights and control.

• Expandable Capability: With the scalable design, users can effortlessly expand the system's overall capacity by incorporating additional batteries. This expandability ensures flexibility and adaptability to evolving power needs, making the Infinity GPU a reliable long-term power solution.

• Future Enhancements: The Salgenx system has proprietary desalination development which will be made available in the near future. This freshwater maker is perfect for ocean applications, as well as oil and gas producer water management, where high brine concentrations are of a concern.

This versatile and mobile Ground Power Unit opens up new possibilities for off-grid power generation and stands as a testament to Infinity Turbine's commitment to sustainable and innovative energy solutions. Whether for residential use, cabins, boats, or remote workplaces, the Infinity GPU provides a self-contained power solution that grants independence and reliability.

Stay tuned for further updates and developments from Infinity Turbine as they continue to redefine the boundaries of portable power generation and create a greener and more sustainable future.

