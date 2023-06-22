Medivolve Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDV; OTC: MEDVF; FRA:4NC) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 19, 2023 (the “Circular”), for the 2023 annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 15.76% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 21, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director

Nominees % Votes For % Votes Against

Dr. Beverley Richardson 56.548 % 43.452 % Daniyal Baizak 56.423 % 43.577 % Wen Ye 56.368 % 43.632 %

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company’s auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, the Company’s omnibus incentive plan, and the name change to Medidoc Inc. (or other such name as may be approved by the board of directors and that is acceptable to the applicable regulatory authorities).

Following the filing and mailing of the Circular, the Company determined to withdraw the resolutions approving the consolidation of the Company’s common shares on the basis of up to 10 to 1 given the feedback from shareholders of the Company. Accordingly, that resolution was not put to shareholders at the Meeting.

About Medivolve, Inc.

Medivolve, Inc. (NEO: MEDV; OTC: MEDVF; FRA: 4NC) is a Canadian healthcare technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company’s mission is to improve health and lives by delivering world-class diagnostic solutions—starting with COVID-19—as well as to enable faster and better care to patients through innovative technology. Medivolve, through its subsidiaries, operates retail patient-care locations in California.