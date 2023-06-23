Acton Children's Business Fair Albuquerque Spring 2023 Sponsored by The Payroll Company

The Payroll Company Acton Childrens Business Fair Albuquerque 2023 Sponsored by The Payroll Company Acton Childrens Business Fair Albuquerque 2023

The Payroll Company was a sponsor of the The Acton Children's Business Fair Albuquerque 2023, an event for young entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses.

We are honored to be a sponsor of the 2023 Albuquerque Acton Children's Business Fair. As a local Albuquerque, NM, business, we know the importance of supporting the community and its future leaders.” — Nestor Romero

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Albuquerque, New Mexico – The Acton Children's Business Fair Albuquerque 2023, an event that empowers young entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses, was sponsored by Albuquerque business, The Payroll Company, a local Albuquerque, NM, leader in payroll and human resources services. The company is headed by CEO & Founder, Nestor Romero. The event took place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Acton Academy ABQ, located at 3100 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM.

The Payroll Company has been an active participant in the Albuquerque community for over 20 years, providing quality services to businesses of all sizes. The company is passionate about supporting local entrepreneurship and is excited to be a part of an event that encourages children to pursue their business dreams.

"We are honored to be a sponsor of the 2023 Albuquerque Acton Children's Business Fair," said Nestor Romero, CEO & Founder of The Payroll Company. "As a local Albuquerque, NM, business, we understand the importance of supporting the community and its future leaders. We are thrilled to be a part of an event that fosters entrepreneurship in children and encourages them to be creative and innovative."

The Albuquerque Acton Children's Business Fair provides a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas, sell their products, and learn valuable business skills. The event is open to children ages 6 to 14 and provides an opportunity for them to gain experience in entrepreneurship, marketing, and financial management.

For more information about The Payroll Company, visit their website.

For more information about the Albuquerque Acton Children's Business Fair, visit their website.

Contact:

The Payroll Company

Nestor Romero

CEO & Founder

Email: Nestor@yourpayrollco.com

Phone: 505-944-0105