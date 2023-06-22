Habitat LA Commits to Advancing Black Homeownership

Community fair shares homebuying resources at Magic Johnson Park

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the Juneteenth holiday, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) hosted H.E.R.E., a Homeownership Education Resource Event at Magic Johnson Park in South Los Angeles. Over 200 local community members attended the Friday night event to learn about Habitat LA’s homeownership programs and resources that will put them on the path to becoming first-time homebuyers in greater Los Angeles.

With support from home smart security company Ring, the event engaged the community in learning about the homeownership process, home repair programs, and downpayment assistance. Participants even received on-the-spot assistance to submit or start an application to purchase a home with Habitat LA.

H.E.R.E. was one of many events and programs born out of a partnership between Ring and Habitat LA. The company has committed $100,000 to fund programming geared towards advancing Black homeownership. Habitat LA’s goal is to address the impact of a century of discriminatory housing policies that have affected the Black community.

“At Ring, we create customizable security solutions for unique homes and needs, and alongside Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, we share a commitment to helping families grow in safe and secure places. We are proud to support Habitat’s ongoing efforts to provide affordable homeownership opportunities for Angelenos and to be a corporate sponsor of the organization’s Advancing Black Homeownership Fund,” said Karla Torres, Head of Community Engagement for Amazon Devices & Services. “Additionally, as a Board Member of Habitat LA, I look forward to elevating the organization’s meaningful work to ensure that Los Angeles families know about the helpful homeownership resources available at Habitat LA.”

Habitat LA is committed to increasing homeownership opportunities and addressing the racial and systemic bias that has stymied access to homeownership for generations. H.E.R.E. helped make the home buying process accessible for low-income residents seeking safe and secure affordable housing.

“Through H.E.R.E., Habitat LA delivered on our mission to provide a hand up in the communities we serve. We are grateful to have had tremendous support from Ring to mobilize our commitment to advancing Black homeownership in greater Los Angeles. Through outstanding outreach and initiatives, we are closer to working with communities to build better homes and better futures.” – Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA.

Additional support from Senator Steven Bradford and Assembly Member Mike Gipson contributed to the development and success of H.E.R.E.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families by helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/

