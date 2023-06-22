Healey-Driscoll Administration Reaffirms Protections for Gender-Affirming Care Providers and Patients  

BOSTON — Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming care providers and patients, declaring Massachusetts a safe haven for transgender youth, adults, and families in response to increased restrictions across the nation. At a roundtable discussion in the Massachusetts State House, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh, Commissioner of Public Health Robbie Goldstein, and Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine heard from gender-affirming care providers and advocates about their experiences with care delivery in Massachusetts. As part of the conversation, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll stressed the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s commitment to protecting gender-affirming care and the physicians who provide it.

“Gender-affirming care is a fundamental right and a critical health care need,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our Administration will continue to do everything in our power protect our patients and providers, because we know that gender-affirming care is life-saving care. Massachusetts is, and will continue to be, a safe haven – for clinicians, for transgender and non-binary folks, and for the people who love them.”

“Gender-affirming care remains legal and protected in Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “Despite constant threats, challenges, and attacks on their professional and personal lives, Massachusetts’ gender-affirming care physicians and advocates have continued to provide essential care for those who need it. Our commitment to protect access to this care starts with protecting the people who provide it. Massachusetts will continue to lead the nation in these measures.”

In Massachusetts, gender-affirming health care is a legally and constitutionally protected right. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to ensuring the protection of that right both for Massachusetts residents, and those who travel to the Commonwealth for care. Chapter 127 of the Acts of 2022, An Act Expanding Protections for Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Care, codified these measures, ensuring the Commonwealth’s ability to protect patients from out-of-state legal action. It also gave gender-affirming care providers the ability to enroll in the Commonwealth’s Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) to ensure privacy and safety for their families.

“Massachusetts has a long history of advocacy and protections for our LGBTQ+ community, but our transgender and non-binary residents – and the providers who support them – continue to face challenges,” said Secretary Walsh. “By hearing from people with lived experience, like the gender-affirming care providers and advocates we spoke with today, we can continue to make Massachusetts a safer and more welcoming place to live, work, and receive care.”

"Access to gender-affirming care is critical to improving health across the Commonwealth," said Commissioner Goldstein. "The data are clear: lack of affirmation and barriers to access result in poor health outcomes and increased risk for suicide. The Department of Public Health stands in solidarity with providers across the state and will continue to support the needs of transgender and non-binary communities."

"MassHealth is committed to ensuring that our members have access to high-quality gender affirming care,” said Assistant Secretary Levine. “We will continue to work closely with providers and members to understand where we can eliminate barriers to these critical services, and how we can further improve population health for transgender and non-binary MassHealth members.”

Gender-affirming care is medically necessary for transgender and non-binary individuals. Restrictions on such care puts LGBTQ+ individuals at greater risk of depression, anxiety, and suicidality. Recently, many states have taken actions to limit access to gender-affirming care for youth and young adults. Simultaneously, health care facilities and clinicians providing gender-affirming care in Massachusetts have faced increased threats of violence, verbal attacks, harassment, and intimidation.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has committed to protecting Massachusetts providers from out-of-state lawsuits related to these protected health care services. In addition, Massachusetts law enforcement is prohibited from assisting any investigation related to legally protected gender-affirming care from out-of-state entities or individuals, and all Massachusetts health insurers are required to provide coverage for medically necessary gender-affirming care.

