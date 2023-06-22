The Future of Specialty PACS Market: Integrating Imaging and Analytics | INFINITT Healthcare, Philips, McKesson

Specialty PACS Market2

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty PACS Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Specialty PACS Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Canon, Escalon Medical, EyePACS, IBM, INFINITT Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, McKesson, Novarad, Onex (Carestream Health), Siemens.



Specialty PACS Market Statistics: The global specialty PACS market size is projected to reach $4,485.96 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Specialty PACS Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing demand for specialized medical imaging: Specialty PACS systems meet the specific imaging needs of medical specialties, driving their adoption and market growth.

2. Technological advancements in imaging and information management: Improved imaging technologies and integration with EHR systems enhance diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency, fueling market growth.

3. Rising healthcare digitization and EHR adoption: The shift to digital healthcare systems and EHR adoption increases the demand for PACS solutions, facilitating efficient image storage and management.

4. Growing need for remote access and collaboration: Specialty PACS systems enable remote access to medical images, supporting telemedicine and remote consultations, driving demand.

5. Regulatory requirements and compliance: Compliance with regulations and data security standards prompts healthcare providers to adopt PACS solutions, contributing to market growth.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Understanding “marketing effectiveness” on a continual basis, help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use of best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



The segments and sub-section of Specialty PACS market is shown below:

By Type: Radiology PACS, Orthopedics PACS, Oncology PACS, Pathology PACS, Endoscopy PACS, Women’s Health PACS



By Deployment Model: On-Premises Specialty PACS And Cloud-Based Specialty PACS



By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Canon, Escalon Medical, EyePACS, IBM, INFINITT Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, McKesson, Novarad, Onex (Carestream Health), Siemens.



Important years considered in the Specialty PACS study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Specialty PACS Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Specialty PACS Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Specialty PACS in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Specialty PACS market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Specialty PACS market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Specialty PACS Market

Specialty PACS Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Specialty PACS Market by Application/End Users

Specialty PACS Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Specialty PACS Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Specialty PACS Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Specialty PACS (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Specialty PACS Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



