Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2023 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual meeting of shareholders held today in Toronto, Ontario.

At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:

Nominee   Votes For   Votes Against
Jack Stoch   16,009,295   28,652
Dianne Stoch   15,955,883   82,064
Ian Atkinson   13,153,795   2,884,152
Chris Bryan   15,953,795   84,152
Johannes H. C. van Hoof   15,952,633   85,314
         

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

We Seek Safe Harbour.   Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
  CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		 Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

