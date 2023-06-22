Submit Release
AB331 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2023-06-22

WISCONSIN, June 22 - An Act to create 20.370 (1) (fq), 20.370 (6) (dr) and 23.22 (2) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: grants to map, control, eradicate, monitor, and minimize the spread of wild parsnip; funding for the Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation; granting rule-making authority; and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Environment

