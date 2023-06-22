Submit Release
AB332 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform - 2023-06-22

WISCONSIN, June 22 - An Act to repeal 89.072, 89.073 (1), 89.073 (2) (b), 89.073 (2m), 89.073 (4), 440.09 (1), 440.09 (2) (b), 440.09 (2m), 440.09 (4), 440.88 (7), 440.972 (1m), 440.98 (7), 441.06 (1m), 441.10 (8), 442.05, 443.06 (2) (d), 443.10 (1) (a), (b), (c) and (e), 445.08, 446.02 (3g), 447.02 (3) (a) 2., 447.04 (1) (b), 447.04 (2) (b), 448.53 (3), 448.535 (2), 448.63 (2), 448.82, 448.953 (2), 448.966, 448.9704 (2) (a), 448.974 (1) (b), 449.055, 450.05, 450.071 (3m), 451.08, 454.13 (1), 454.27 (1), 455.04 (3), 456.08, 457.15, 458.06 (4m), 458.08 (4), 459.05 (1m), 459.28 (1), 460.09, 470.06 and 480.12 (1); to renumber 89.073 (3) (a), 440.09 (3) (a), 443.10 (1) (d), 448.535 (1), 448.9704 (2) (b), 454.13 (2), 454.27 (2), 459.28 (2) and 480.12 (2); to renumber and amend 448.974 (1) (a), 458.06 (2) (intro.), 458.08 (2) (intro.) and 459.05 (1); to consolidate, renumber and amend 447.02 (3) (a) (intro.) and 1.; to amend 45.44 (1) (a) 5., 54.25 (2) (c) 1. d., 55.043 (4) (b) 5., 89.06 (1), 89.063, 89.071 (1), 89.0715 (2), 89.073 (title), 89.073 (2) (f), 89.078 (1), 89.078 (2), 89.078 (3), 93.135 (5), 251.06 (3) (e) 3., 321.60 (1) (a) 6m., 440.09 (title), 440.09 (2) (f), 442.04 (1), 442.04 (5) (b) 4., 443.01 (3r) (a), 443.01 (3r) (b), 443.02 (2), 443.02 (3), 443.18 (1) (a), 443.18 (2) (a), 445.07 (2) (b), 447.04 (2) (c) 1., 447.04 (2) (c) 2., 447.04 (2) (d) 1., 447.04 (2) (d) 2., 448.53 (1) (d), 448.54 (3), 448.63 (1) (d) 1., 448.64 (3), 448.9545 (1) (a), 450.01 (15), 450.02 (2) (a), 450.03 (1) (g), 451.04 (2) (d), 451.04 (2) (e), 451.04 (3), 452.05 (3), 452.09 (2) (a), 452.09 (2) (c) (intro.), 452.09 (4) (d), 454.06 (1) (a), 454.23 (2) (a), 458.06 (2) (b), 458.08 (2) (b), 462.03 (1) (intro.), 462.03 (2), 462.03 (3), 462.06 (1) (b) and 961.385 (1) (aL); to repeal and recreate 443.10 (1) (title), 454.13 (title), 454.27 (title), 459.28 (title) and 480.12 (title); and to create 89.073 (3) (ac), 89.073 (3) (am), 89.073 (6), 440.09 (3) (ac), 440.09 (3) (am) and 440.09 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: reciprocal credentials. (FE)

