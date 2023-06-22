RHODE ISLAND, June 22 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Oakland Beach in Warwick for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
###
