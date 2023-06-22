Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,651 in the last 365 days.

The ISW Briefing Room

AFGHANISTAN, June 22 - The ISW Briefing Room is a new video series that complements our written assessments and long-form research. ISW has launched the Briefing Room and a Virtual Event series in response to our readers’ interest in more interactive and multimedia content.

You just read:

The ISW Briefing Room

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more