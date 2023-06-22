Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Witness Tremendous Growth, USD 94,421.7 Million by 2030 | Claims AMR

Minimally invasive surgery is defined as the surgical procedure conducted through small incision in place of large opening.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has revolutionized the field of surgery by offering a less invasive alternative to traditional open surgery. It utilizes advanced surgical techniques and specialized instruments to perform procedures through small incisions, resulting in several benefits for patients. The global minimally invasive surgery market was valued at $60,643.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $94,421.7 million by 2030, growing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

One of the key advantages of minimally invasive surgery is reduced trauma to the body. Compared to open surgery, MIS requires smaller incisions, which means less damage to surrounding tissues, reduced blood loss, and minimal scarring. This results in faster recovery times, decreased postoperative pain, and shorter hospital stays for patients.

MIS also offers improved precision and visualization for surgeons. Utilizing advanced imaging technologies such as laparoscopy or robotic-assisted systems, surgeons can magnify the surgical site and have a clear view of the area they are operating on. This enhanced visualization allows for more precise surgical maneuvers and reduces the risk of complications.

A wide range of surgical procedures can be performed using minimally invasive techniques, including gallbladder removal, hernia repair, joint replacement, and gynecological surgeries. The specific technique used depends on the procedure and the surgeon's expertise. Examples of MIS techniques include laparoscopy, endoscopy, robotic-assisted surgery, and image-guided interventions.

In summary, minimally invasive surgery has transformed the field of surgery by offering patients less invasive procedures with reduced trauma, faster recovery times, and improved surgical precision. As technology continues to advance, the range of procedures that can be performed using MIS techniques is expanding. This approach is revolutionizing surgical care, allowing patients to benefit from shorter hospital stays, decreased postoperative pain, and improved outcomes.

