Nighttime emergency work on the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Bridge begins June 26

Main, News Posted on Jun 22, 2023 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin nightly emergency bridge repair work this week. Emergency deck repairs will affect Kūhiō Highway between the southern point of the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge and Kuamoʻo Road nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30.

This nightly single lane closure will alternate between the northbound mauka and makai lanes of the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge. Traffic will contraflow through the open northbound lane, depending on the area of work.

The emergency closure is needed to replace damaged deck panels following findings from an emergency bridge inspection on Tuesday, June 20. Findings showed that 54 of the 255 deck panels along the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge need replacing.

The first 20 panels will be replaced during the course of this night work. The other 34 panels will be replaced in the upcoming weeks, pending delivery of the new panels.

The deck has been temporarily shored and there are no speed limit or weight reductions for Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge at this time. HDOT will update the community with the schedule for the remaining repairs when available.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area.

Please note all roadwork is weather-permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

###