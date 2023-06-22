Valiant Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va. and NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek has announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Valiant is proud to share that the company is ranked #33. The 2023 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.



The results were determined after surveying more than two million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"We are excited to be named a Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplace. This recognition is a testament to the collaborative, supportive, and inclusive culture we have fostered at Valiant, where employees can thrive and feel valued every day," said Dan Corbett, Chief Executive Officer at Valiant. “We’re proud that 93% of our surveyed employees stated that they are very proud of the work they do, and 90% felt their contributions are essential to their team's success. Our employees make us who we are, and they empower the missions of our Warfighters worldwide every day, helping to ensure a safer world for all of us.”

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant,” says Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

“Since our initial publication of the Most Loved Workplaces® List in 2021, the workplace landscape has undergone a significant transformation, including shifts like Return to Office, Hybrid Work, The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and Layoffs, among others,” says Most Loved Workplace® Founder and CEO Louis Carter. “Throughout these changes, the crucial element consistently tied to the success of a Most Loved Workplace® culture, which attracts and motivates exceptional talent, is cultivating positive and more meaningful connections between companies and employees. This year’s featured companies on the Most Loved Workplace® list exemplify this principle, even globally.”

To learn more about why Valiant was named to Newsweek’s list of 2023’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/valiant-integrated-services/.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace survey. Another 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. The final 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

About Valiant

Valiant empowers our customers’ most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Critical Mission and Language Support; Advanced Logistics & Sustainment; Intelligence & Analysis Solutions; Global Contingency & Stability Operations; and Facility Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Sr. Director of Communications, Marketing & Strategy

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com