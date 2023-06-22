The Los Angeles Times Selects Canon as Official Imaging Provider

/EIN News/ -- Melville, NY, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and the Los Angeles Times, the West Coast’s leading news organization, announced today a new multi-year partnership that makes Canon the Official Imaging Provider of the L.A. Times.

“As one of the world’s most notable newspapers, the Los Angeles Times had numerous digital imaging solutions the company could have selected as a partner,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The range of Canon cameras and lenses, as well as our industry-leading service and support, can help the Los Angeles Times connect readers with high quality, impactful visual content.”

The Los Angeles Times’ mission is to inform, engage and inspire people through its high-quality journalism and compelling storytelling. Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei – all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future – complements that mission and forms the basis of a partnership that will support visual storytelling that originates in California and resonates around the world.

“The Los Angeles Times has a long and distinguished history of visual journalism, and Canon’s cameras have been an invaluable tool for our news photographers for generations,” said Chris Argentieri, President & C.O.O. of the Los Angeles Times. “Our partnership with Canon will allow us to outfit our staff with best-in-class imaging equipment and expand on the range of visual journalism and storytelling we produce.”

As the Los Angeles Times’ official imaging provider, The Times’ award-winning photo and video journalists and the L.A. Times Studios video production team will use a range of Canon equipment, including Cinema E.O.S. cameras, lenses and accessories; P.T.Z. and remote cameras and accessories; camcorders and accessories; and other Canon digital cameras, lenses and accessories for use in newsgathering and video production.

In addition, Canon will become the presenting sponsor of the L.A. Times Short Docs, a showcase for short films that amplify underrepresented voices and foster diversity in the film community, and will commission a branded video series on iconic photographs of Los Angeles captured by L.A. Times photographers.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: C.A.J.), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

About The Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Times is the premier news organization of California and the American West. With more than 40 million unique latimes.com visitors monthly, Sunday print readership of 1.6 million and a combined print and online local weekly audience of 4.4 million, the L.A. Times is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country. To learn more about the L.A. Times, visit us at www.latimes.com.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

