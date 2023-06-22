Desiderio N°1 Opens First Boutique in Vienna, Inviting Wine Enthusiasts to Experience the Artistry of Prosecco

The company’s DN1 Prosecco Boutique is the first ‘producer to consumer’ speakeasy bar in the city.

VIENNA, ITALY, June 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Desiderio N°1 , a distinguished Prosecco company renowned for its commitment to crafting exceptional sparkling wines, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first DN°1 Prosecco Boutique in the heart of Vienna's first district. The new boutique will provide an exclusive destination for wine lovers to indulge in the finest Prosecco, meticulously crafted from the finest grapes of Veneto, Italy.In the grand opening, Desiderio N°1 is inviting wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike to visit its exquisite boutique, where they can explore the artistry behind their offerings. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and innovation, DN1 Prosecco Boutique stands out in the world of Prosecco, setting a new standard for excellence. The company is particularly renowned for its Low Sugar and Low Sulfite products, marking them as truly premium.Located at an iconic address in Vienna, DN°1 Prosecco Boutique offers a curated selection of premium Prosecco and sparkling wines. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience personalized service in an elegant atmosphere, complemented by a carefully curated menu of Italian delicacies from a renowned Michelin-starred chef, creating a truly sensory journey."We are thrilled to open the doors of our first Desiderio N°1 Prosecco Boutique in Vienna," says Farbod Sadeghian, owner of DN°1 Prosecco Boutique and Desiderio N°1. "Our mission is to provide an unparalleled Prosecco experience, and we invite everyone to join us in this celebration of craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation. Taste the essence of Italy in the heart of Vienna."At DN°1 Prosecco Boutique, the commitment to excellence is showcased through the meticulous sourcing of Glera grapes from Veneto, Italy. Each bottle of Prosecco is a testament to the unwavering pursuit of perfection and the desire to offer an extraordinary experience to every guest.“We have chosen to mix the best of traditional winemaking techniques with recent scientific knowledge, in order to create distinct and truly exceptional sparkling wines for those who appreciate the pleasures of life,” Sadeghian states. “With that in mind, we present our wine in places that put an emphasis on art, whether it be in a restaurant where chefs express their ingenuity, or a gallery where artists showcase their masterpieces – and, of course, our own boutiques.”To learn more about DN°1 Prosecco Boutique and its exceptional offerings, please visit their website at https://www.desiderio.one/pages/boutique About the CompanyDesiderio N°1 is a distinguished Prosecco company dedicated to the art of creating exquisite sparkling wines. With a passion for perfection, DN°1 meticulously sources the finest grapes from the renowned region of Veneto, Italy. The company’s commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation sets them apart in the world of Prosecco.The company has plans to open a second boutique in Los Angeles and London in the next six months and donates 10% of each purchase to a charity of each guest’s choice through the Desiderio N°1 Charitable Foundation.