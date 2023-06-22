NANASP Statement On CDC Advisory Panel Recommendation On RSV Vaccines For Older Adults
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a vote to recommend vaccines to prevent the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) for adults aged 60 and older, the National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs (NANASP) issued the following statement from Executive Director Robert Blancato:
“For more than 60 years, scientists have been working to develop a vaccine to combat RSV—and now, following one of the worst seasons we have seen for respiratory illnesses, we finally have the tools to protect older Americans from the very serious outcomes associated with this potentially deadly virus.
However, for older Americans, the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has once again made it harder for this population to access vaccinations. By putting all adults aged 60 and older under one umbrella of a shared clinical decision making (SCDM) recommendation, fewer adults will receive the vaccination.
We feel strongly that ACIP should have made a routine recommendation for all adults aged 65 plus and SCDM for ages 60-64 as discussed earlier in the committee’s meeting.
It is beyond disappointing to see ACIP once again complicating what should be an easy decision, and again putting the health and lives of older Americans at risk by limiting access to new vaccinations against this deadly disease.”
About NANASP:
Founded in 1977, NANASP is proud to be a leading organization advocating for community-based senior nutrition programs and staff. Our member programs represent a wide range of essential services providers who support the nutrition, health and life quality of seniors.
With over 1,100 members from across the United States, we are national advocates for senior health and wellbeing who strengthen the policies and programs that nourish seniors. We accomplish this mission through a collective national voice and through local community action.
NANASP is an active member of the aging network and works collaboratively with key coalitions, including the Leadership Council of Aging Organizations, the Elder Justice Coalition, and Defeat Malnutrition Today, on issues which concern the older adults our members serve, such as nutrition, Medicare and Medicaid, elder justice, Social Security and other retirement security issues, transportation, and older workers’ issues.
NANASP continues to maintain and use a working knowledge of significant developments and trends in the field of aging while advocating for federal funds to support senior nutrition programs.
Jen Daly
“For more than 60 years, scientists have been working to develop a vaccine to combat RSV—and now, following one of the worst seasons we have seen for respiratory illnesses, we finally have the tools to protect older Americans from the very serious outcomes associated with this potentially deadly virus.
However, for older Americans, the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has once again made it harder for this population to access vaccinations. By putting all adults aged 60 and older under one umbrella of a shared clinical decision making (SCDM) recommendation, fewer adults will receive the vaccination.
We feel strongly that ACIP should have made a routine recommendation for all adults aged 65 plus and SCDM for ages 60-64 as discussed earlier in the committee’s meeting.
It is beyond disappointing to see ACIP once again complicating what should be an easy decision, and again putting the health and lives of older Americans at risk by limiting access to new vaccinations against this deadly disease.”
About NANASP:
Founded in 1977, NANASP is proud to be a leading organization advocating for community-based senior nutrition programs and staff. Our member programs represent a wide range of essential services providers who support the nutrition, health and life quality of seniors.
With over 1,100 members from across the United States, we are national advocates for senior health and wellbeing who strengthen the policies and programs that nourish seniors. We accomplish this mission through a collective national voice and through local community action.
NANASP is an active member of the aging network and works collaboratively with key coalitions, including the Leadership Council of Aging Organizations, the Elder Justice Coalition, and Defeat Malnutrition Today, on issues which concern the older adults our members serve, such as nutrition, Medicare and Medicaid, elder justice, Social Security and other retirement security issues, transportation, and older workers’ issues.
NANASP continues to maintain and use a working knowledge of significant developments and trends in the field of aging while advocating for federal funds to support senior nutrition programs.
Jen Daly
Gray Media Group
+1 617-305-4160
email us here